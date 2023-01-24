BRAND STORYTELLING RETURNS TO PARK CITY, AWARDS BRAND FILMS

Brand Storytelling Celebrates Brand-Funded Filmmaking with screenings at Brand Storytelling 2023: A Sanctioned Event of Sundance Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Storytelling returned to host its 7th annual event in Park City, Utah from Wednesday, January 18th through Saturday, January 21st. The event was attended by over 350+ brand representatives, agencies, content studios, and platform representatives who took part in viewing brand films, panels, Q&A, town halls, and networking alongside the opening days of Sundance Film Festival.

"Brand Storytelling has cultivated a strong reputation for attracting major players in brand-funded content, production, and distribution," said Rick Parkhill, Director and Co-Founder of Brand Storytelling. "Previous years introduced the brand marketing community to films like 5B, Dear Santa, and more. The mix of screenings, presentations, receptions, events, and activities provides great opportunity for relationship building and creative exploration."

Brand Storytelling 2023 began with an open call for brand film submissions in August of 2022. An expert panel of C-suite executives, professional brand storytellers, and award-winning directors narrowed a list of over 150+ submissions to just 16 films. Brands invited to screen in the Brand Storytelling Theater included:

Cannondale & Outride

Corona

Fiverr

Friends of the Boundary Waters

GoDaddy

HP

Jägermeister

Kawai

Mami Wata

NRMA Insurance

P&G

SFMOMA

Stripe

The Climate Pledge (Amazon)

UNICEF

Yeti

Several films were awarded for outstanding work by the Brand Storytelling Theater Selection Committee:

Director Award – Ben Proudfoot , If You Have , UNICEF

Producer Award – Structure Films and Stripe Press, We Are As Gods , STRIPE

Grand Jury Award – A Thousand Casts, YETI

"When I was starting out as a creative, I often looked toward what other directors were doing for brands and thought 'that's what I want to do'," said Everett Katigbak, Brand Storytelling Award winning producer from Stripe Press. "To be here at brand storytelling where that's the focus, to be around peers that are driving this industry forward, and to be acknowledged for what I've contributed is a great feeling."

Brand Storytelling also made this year's films and corresponding conversations available on its new premium platform, BrandStorytelling+. A world-class community and content hub for brand storytellers, BrandStorytelling+ offers event content alongside professional certification courses, a library of case studies, and over 100 hours of industry and academic content.

To learn more about future events and BrandStorytelling+, visit brandstorytelling.tv.

About Brand Storytelling: Brand Storytelling is a privately-owned organization with the mission to support, educate and inspire brand-funded content. Brand Storytelling hosts bi-annual events focused on bringing together a community of brands, directors, agencies, content studios and platforms to celebrate innovative content approaches and inspire the next generation of brand storytellers. The organization is also the home of BrandStorytelling+, a premium platform offering access to world-class community and content for brands, agencies, and storytellers.

