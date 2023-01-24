Calibre One Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One is proud to announce the 2023 list of "Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software". The list includes top Chief Executive Officers and Presidents leading fast growing software businesses that are backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest caliber leaders in the industry.

The 2023 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation. We are excited to honor these outstanding executives and their achievements.

The 2023 winners include:

Ashley Andersen Zantop - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Cambium Learning Group

Ashley Glover – Chief Executive Officer, WebPT

Cassidy Smirnow – Chief Executive Officer, PDFTron

Christa Quarles – Chief Executive Officer, Alludo

Christina Kosmowski - Chief Executive Officer, LogicMonitor

Dana Jones – Chief Executive Officer & President, RealPage

Dru Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer, AffiniPay

Elizabeth Cholawsky - Chief Executive Officer, HG Insights

Heather Brunner – Chairwomen & Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine

Jamie Candee - President & Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum

Janine Seebeck – Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust

Jessie Woolley-Wilson – President & Chief Executive Officer, DreamBox Learning

JoAnn Kintzel – Chief Executive Officer, Procare Solutions

Kate Bolseth – Chief Executive Officer, Fortra

Kate Eberle Walker – Chief Executive Officer, Presence Learning

Kendall Pretzker – Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill

Kendra Tucker - Chief Executive Officer, Truckstop

Keri Gohman - Chief Executive Officer, AbacusNext

Laura Ipsen – President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian

Marne Martin – President, Service Management, EAM & Global Industries, IFS

Nina Smith - President, Customer & Operations, Enlyte

Pam Murphy – Chief Executive Officer, Imperva

Sheryl Hoskins - Chief Executive Officer, Litera

Susan Arthur – Chief Executive Officer, CareerBuilder

Teresa Mackintosh – Chief Executive Officer, Trintech

About Calibre One

Calibre One works with the builders of great companies, helping them to create diverse and high-performing leadership teams. We provide Executive Search and Human Capital Advisory services to public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For over 20 years we have operated from three principal hubs: San Francisco, New York and London. We also have offices in: Menlo Park, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and Dallas. We have deep networks that span these key hubs which we leverage to help our clients, which range from iconic giants to VC-backed market pioneers, to build relationships with the world's most talented people.

