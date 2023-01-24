Gaming Innovation Group signs established European land-based casino

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a Head of Terms agreement with a well known European land-based operator, to provide its award winning player account management platform (PAM), front-end delivery and content management system (CMS), powering the transformation of the retail brand online.

Having operated for over 25 years in the live casino industry, the established European based business is keen to leverage the experience GiG has to expand on its digital aspirations, covering opportunities within both multiple international and emerging markets.

This latest announcement also adds to GiG's growing reputation as one of the leading solutions providers for operators with digital aspirations worldwide. GiG's expansive global footprint currently covers 29 regulated markets, with a further 8 in the pipeline.

The agreement, which will be formalised over the coming weeks, will be signed for an initial period of five years, and is expected to be live during H2 2023.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "The opportunities in driving the transformation of land-based operators to online continues to grow for us, as it does for the industry in general. Having executed many of these projects across both emerging and regulated markets, we are happy to partner with another company that carries strong retail experience, and to drive value into the diversification of their organisation."

