SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a leading whole-home energy management firm, is pleased to announce Mr. Vincent Ambrose as Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for the firm's commercial and operational development in the North American market.

Home Energy Management Firm FranklinWH Announces Vincent Ambrose as Chief Commercial Officer (PRNewswire)

An impassioned advocate for renewable energy, Mr. Ambrose brings to the team a breadth of experience in sales, marketing and business operations with an in-depth specialty in renewable energy and sustainability. Prior to joining FranklinWH, Vincent led the North American Sales and Operations at Canadian Solar Inc., inclusive of over 5GW of annual solar components to the US, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean. He was responsible for single largest sales contract in company history while managing full P&L responsibility for more than $1 billion annual revenue.

A seasoned leader with an ability to execute complex transactions and pioneer unique solutions optimizing business to drive operational value, Vincent has over 25 years of senior management experience in management, sales, e-commerce, marketing and finance roles.

Gary Lam, Co-Founder of FranklinWH, said, "Acquiring and investing in proven human resource talent and technology is foundational to the long-term success at FranklinWH. Mr. Ambrose's leadership has significant positive implications not only for FranklinWH, but also for our customers and business partners."

Franklin Home Power (FHP) is a whole-home power management system integrating solar, battery, grid and generator power sources to optimize the safety, reliability and efficiency of home energy. To provide the solution to customers, FranklinWH continues to extend business partnerships with distributors and installers.

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., is a privately funded cleantech company leading the development and deployment of whole-home energy management and battery storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and funded by Sequoia Capital, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation.

To know more about FranklinWH, please visit www.franklinwh.com. You can also visit our social media for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.