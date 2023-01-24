InventHelp Inventor Develops Alert Accessory for Runners/Walkers (PTA-136)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and wearable accessory to easily notify others on a trail or sidewalk if you are approaching from behind," said an inventor, from Hillsboro, Ore., "so I invented the NOISY RUNNER. My design features an alert system that would allow ample time for other walkers or runners to move so you can safely pass and without being startled."

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to alert other runners or walkers when approaching from behind. In doing so, it prevents the other runners or walkers from being startled. The invention could help to prevent collisions and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for runners, walkers, etc. Additionally, it can be produced in a multitude of design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

