InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Outdoor Decoration (OCC-1565)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eye-catching decoration to create ambience in any outdoor space," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the ZAKA TIKIS. My design could grab the attention of guests at a home, business, care house for the elderly, or at a kindergarten for future generations."

The invention provides a series of novel and attractive lawn and garden decorations. In doing so, it can be positioned in any lawn and garden, patio, business, restaurant, or other space to enliven the area. It also could provide added entertainment. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

