Parker Waichman Applauds Addition of Uterine Cancer to the list of WTC-Related Health Conditions

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP applauds the addition of uterine cancer (including endometrial cancer) to the list of World Trade Center (WTC") Related Health Conditions and notes that uterine cancer and endometrial cancer are now 9/11 related conditions compensable by the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund as well as eligible for treatment covered by the World Trade Center Health Program. Because of this important change, women who were exposed to toxins at the World Trade Center, and the in the area south of Canal Street, due to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, are now eligible to receive financial compensation.

A notice distributed by the WTC Health Program noted:

As of January 18, 2023, all types of uterine cancer, including endometrial cancer, have been added to the List of WTC-Related Health Conditions.

The addition of uterine cancer to the List means that uterine cancer is now eligible for certification by the WTC Health Program. Program members with certified uterine cancer can receive treatment covered by the Program at no out-of-pocket cost on and after January 18, 2023.

"This rule is significant as it not only provides access to life-saving care and treatment, but also recognition for the women who sacrificed so much on and after 9/11 that their diagnosed uterine cancer is a WTC-related health condition," said WTC Health Program Administrator John Howard, M.D. "With the publication of this rule, a critical gap in coverage for women in the Program has been eliminated. All types of cancer, if determined to be related to 9/11 exposures, are now covered by the World Trade Center Health Program, providing women equal access to the treatment they deserve."

Parker Waichman LLP continues to be committed to representing victims of 9/11 who suffer serious medical conditions related to the tragic events of 9/11.

