Pioneering Video AI Startup, ShortTok, Announces Jayan Eledath as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Growth

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Director joins world class technical team at ShortTok, bringing wealth of experience in computer vision, machine learning and real-time video processing

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortTok , an early-stage software company developing automated visual storytelling technologies, announces today that it will appoint Jayan Eledath as its new CTO.

Jayan Eledath is coming from Amazon where he spent the last seven years leading the applied science teams that built the AI for AWS' Just Walk Out Technology. Prior to Amazon, he was a program director at SRI International where he led programs in visual media reasoning, automotive safety and driver awareness, self-driving and commercialization of computer vision technologies.

"I am delighted to welcome Jayan Eledath to ShortTok as our CTO," said Vikram Nagrani, Founder & CEO at ShortTok. "ShortTok is at a pivotal stage in our life cycle, as we introduce our automated storytelling technologies to content and media partners to power novel and engaging visual experiences across their platforms. Jayan has the vision, skills, experience, and leadership qualities to drive the next stage of development and growth at ShortTok."

"This is an exciting time to be at the intersection of AI and video understanding. I love ShortTok's vision of building responsible automation that enables our customers to tell rich visual stories that are both entertaining and factual. I am eager to get started and work with the world-class team that Vikram has assembled. On a personal note, ShortTok's strong University of Texas at Austin connections also makes this sort of a homecoming."

Jayan received his Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Mumbai and Masters of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin.

Last October, ShortTok announced financing from Info Edge Ventures, which is part of ShortTok's pre-seed round and will support additional investments in R&D, business development, and operations.

ShortTok is headquartered in New York, with technical teams in Princeton and Austin, and is establishing an office in Hyderabad, India.

About ShortTok:

ShortTok provides automated storytelling technologies for media and content companies globally to introduce highly novel visual stories, catalyze content discovery, turbocharge audience engagement, and enhance the value of their digital assets. ShortTok's highly experienced team has deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, video processing, computer vision, natural language processing, recommender systems, data mining, software engineering and digital media.

ShortTok - the intelligence behind the story. www.shorttok.com

