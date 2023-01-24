TAXSLAYER EXTENDS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF GATOR BOWL THROUGH 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees and TaxSlayer, as the title sponsor of the Gator Bowl game since 2012, announced today a sponsorship extension which will last through 2027. The new term makes TaxSlayer the longest tenured entitlement sponsor in Gator Bowl Sports history.

(PRNewsfoto/TaxSlayer, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The new term makes TaxSlayer the longest tenured entitlement sponsor in Gator Bowl Sports history.

"We express our gratitude to the TaxSlayer family for extending their sponsorship of our historical post-season bowl game," said Greg McGarity, Gator Bowl Sports President & CEO. "As we enter our second decade of this sponsorship, we are blessed to work alongside such an incredible partner as TaxSlayer."

In 2023, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will enter into the second half of its current agreement with the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference to host a team from each conference in the annual game and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, held on December 30, 2022, showcased a dynamic match-up between Notre Dame and South Carolina and boasted impressive results. This year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was the fifth-highest attended Bowl game of the season, coming in behind the CFP National Championship, Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The game also received impressive television viewership, making it the most-watched non-NY6 (New Year's Six) bowl game of the year.

TaxSlayer's title sponsorship of the Gator Bowl began in 2012 and was the company's first entry into the college sports sponsorship space. The partnership extension places TaxSlayer as the eighth longest running title sponsor across college football bowl games.

Like the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, TaxSlayer embodies a rich history and a commitment to excellence. For over 50 years, the Augusta-based fintech company has given America's taxpayers the tools that they need to file their taxes online and get the refunds they deserve, all at an exceptional value.

"The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is an exciting opportunity for us to engage with college football fans across the country," said TaxSlayer CEO Jamie Saxe. "We're honored to connect our name with this prestigious event and to reach such a significant milestone in Gator Bowl Sports history."

The 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl date and time will be announced in May 2023. For further information on TaxSlayer or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2022 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 18,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.taxslayer.com.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (PRNewsfoto/TaxSlayer, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TaxSlayer, LLC