UNITE VAPEWARE LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER VAPE PEN MANUFACTURED IN THE USA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Vapeware, a manufacturer and distributor of high quality cannabis vaporizing devices, announced today the launch of the first-ever vape pen manufactured in the USA, with initial release via licensed cannabis lab Pure Ohio Wellness.

Unite One by Unite Vapeware: The First Made in USA Cannabis Vaporizer. (PRNewswire)

Since 2018, Unite Vapeware has aimed to offer customers safe cannabis products at fair prices by managing design, technology, sales, customer support, and fulfillment out of the USA, while having boots on the ground in China to manage its supply chain, manufacturing, and quality control.

Now, with the opening of its first manufacturing facility in California, Unite Vapeware is proud to be the only vape manufacturer that carries all inventory in the USA and to offer local customizations to cannabis consumers, starting with the first-ever vape pen manufactured in the USA.

"We are excited for the cannabis community to truly appreciate and experience the highest quality products manufactured right here in California," said Unite Vapeware President and CEO, Joey Schlaegel. "Our new vape pen demonstrates our team's commitment to innovation. We are consistently striving to raise industry standards and to meet evolving consumer needs."

The first made in the USA vape pen launches in partnership with licensed cannabis lab Pure Ohio Wellness. Founded by professional motorcycle rider, Larry Pegram, the company consists of a Level 1 cultivation facility, two dispensaries and a processing facility. Since inception, Pure Ohio Wellness has been a trusted Unite Vapeware partner.

"Pure Ohio Wellness is committed to improving the lives of Ohio patients by providing only the best medical marijuana products at affordable prices," said Pegram. "To be able to offer a new product that is manufactured in the USA, reassures our team and consumers of its safety and efficiency."

For more information on Unite Vapeware and the brand's first-ever vape pen manufactured in the USA, visit unitevapeware.com.

About Unite Vapeware

Unite Vapeware is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality cannabis vaporizing devices. We proudly offer disposable vaporizers, cartridges and batteries to licensed cannabis labs with the goal to support consumers safely and affordably.

