CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING ANNOUNCES THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS FLAGSHIP STRATEGY, ENHANCED DIVIDEND INCOME PORTFOLIO

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Wealth Planning's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Kevin Simpson, proudly announces the firm's Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio has successfully reached a historic 10th-anniversary milestone. The Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio features a domestic equity portfolio of approximately 20-30 large-cap blue-chip companies primarily from the S&P 100.

The first objective of the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio strategy is to invest in blue-chip companies with a history of paying and raising their dividends. The second objective of the portfolio is to achieve a consistent estimated 4% to 7% combined cash flow from dividends and option premiums. Since January 1, 2013, the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio produced an average combined dividend and option annualized income of 4.94% per year. The Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio has had -4.10%(1 year), 8.54%(3 years), 8.12%(5 years), and 9.64%(10-year) net returns after the maximum 3% possible annual client fee is represented. "Dividend growth — that's the secret. That is the true hedge against inflation", says Kevin Simpson.

About Capital Wealth Planning

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP) is an SEC-registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005, the company has approximately $7.5 billion of assets under management. The firm's methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio protection while delivering monthly cash flow. Ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021 as one of the top 50 fastest-growing SEC-registered investment advisors in the country, CWP's focus is the implementation of covered call strategies with their Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, Catholic Values Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, Hedged ETF Portfolio and Tactical Transition Portfolio Service. Additional information is available at www.capitalwealthplanning.com.

Net results are after all fees including management fees, brokerage fees, and transaction costs, but not domestic taxes. Performance includes reinvestment of all income, dividends, and capital gains. Composite results have been verified by a third party. The verification report is available upon request. CWP does not guarantee any minimum level of investment performance or the success of any investment strategy. Cash flow from a covered call option writing program is based on a single representative account, not a composite. Covered call option cash flow for any portfolio will vary depending on actual portfolio positions, option premiums received, individual stock price volatility, and general stock market volatility. Covered Call writing can provide limited downside protection. It does not, however, eliminate downside risks. Cash flow is not guaranteed over any period. Net performance reflects an approximate annual client fee of 3%.

