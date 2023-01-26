Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. 2022 Earnings Release

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (collectively, "Chain Bridge"), today reported net income of $8,281,180, an increase of $1.23 million or 17.48% from the $7,048,718 earned in 2021.

Earnings per weighted average common share, basic and diluted, increased $22.67 or 7.52% to $324.26 in 2022, from $301.59 in 2021. The Company's return on average equity was 12.79% in 2022 versus 10.18% in 2021.

Book value per share was $2,559.65 at year-end 2022, a decrease of 13.92% from $2,973.63 at year-end 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the unrealized gain or loss on debt securities, book value per share was $3,216.38 at year-end 2022, an increase of 11.12% over $2,894.46 at year-end 2021.

In 2022, Chain Bridge increased its loan loss reserves by $822,000, compared to a reversal of $530,000 in 2021. Chain Bridge ended the year with an allowance for loan losses of $4.48 million, or 1.40% of gross loans, compared to $3.66 million, or 1.29% of gross loans, at year-end 2021. Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2022, the eleventh consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company raised $10.50 million by means of a private offering. Pursuant to the terms of the offering, the Company issued 3,500 shares of common stock, at a price per share of $3,000.00. This issuance raised the number of Company shares outstanding from 23,372 to 26,872.

At its July meeting, the Company's Board voted to recommend to shareholders that the Company reincorporate from Virginia to Delaware by means of a conversion. The Company Board also voted, effective immediately, to increase the size of the Company's Board and to add all Bank directors to the Company's Board.

On September 21, 2022, shareholders voted, at a special meeting called for the purpose, to approve the reincorporation of the Company from Virginia to Delaware by means of a conversion. At the special meeting, shareholders approved the Plan of Conversion as well as the Company's Delaware Certificate of Incorporation and Delaware Bylaws. The Company completed its reincorporation to Delaware, by means of a conversion, effective September 30, 2022.

At its October meeting, the Company Board created a Governance and Nominating Committee, an Audit Committee, a Compensation Committee and a Risk Committee.

In October, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard oral arguments on Blue Flame Medical, LLC's ("Blue Flame") and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.'s (JPMorgan) consolidated appeals from the District Court's orders of Summary Judgment in favor of Chain Bridge and against Blue Flame and JPMorgan. The Fourth Circuit has yet to announce its decisions on these appeals.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation and bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company's shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Chain Bridge's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Important factors that could have such a result include: market interest rates and inflation; disruptions in the financial markets; actions by government agencies, including those that impact money supply; changes in customer behavior; and changes in customers', suppliers and other counterparties performance and creditworthiness. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company's and Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021







Performance Measures and Yields





Consolidated net income $ 8,281,180

$ 7,048,718 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.65 %

0.70 % Return on average risk-weighted assets 1 2.02 %

2.02 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 12.79 %

10.18 % Yield on earning assets 2.18 %

2.15 % Cost of funds 0.11 %

0.03 % Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent) 2.08 %

2.12 %







Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





Total assets $ 1,030,683,857

$ 1,218,153,554 Average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank $ 394,300,295

$ 230,920,633 U.S. Treasury securities 2 $ 200,078,020

$ 446,200,041 Total investment grade securities 2 $ 592,649,117

$ 791,786,809 Total loans $ 320,192,778

$ 283,919,621 SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, outstanding balance $ -

$ 21,319,352 Total deposits $ 952,953,867

$ 1,140,872,375 Trust Department: Total custody and managed assets $ 141,823,608

$ 355,928,607







Asset Quality (%)





Non-performing assets / assets 0.00 %

0.00 % Texas ratio 3 0.00 %

0.00 % Risk-weighted asset density 4 43.33 %

30.81 % Loan loss reserves / gross loans 1.40 %

1.29 % Loan loss reserves / gross loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.40 %

1.39 % Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 %

0.00 %







Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Regulatory Capital Information





Tier 1 risk-based capital $ 86,430,482

$ 67,649,302 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.35 %

18.03 % Total regulatory capital $ 90,912,482

$ 71,309,302 Total regulatory capital ratio 20.36 %

19.00 %







Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information





Number of shares outstanding 26,872

23,372 Book value per share $ 2,559.65

$ 2,973.63 Book value per share,





excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities (non-GAAP) $ 3,216.38

$ 2,894.46 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 324.26

$ 301.59







1 Average is calculated using the last five quarter ends.





2 Available for sale securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are report at carrying value.

3 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves.

4 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as risk-weighted assets divided by total assets.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

* Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 6,773,145

$ 3,028,217 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 91,889,968

120,848,526 Securities available for sale, at fair value 279,596,208

791,246,041 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 312,567,291

- - Equity securities, at fair value 485,618

540,768 Restricted securities, at cost 2,500,900

2,032,600 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,482,000 in 2022





and $3,660,000 in 2021 315,710,778

280,259,621 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation





of $6,300,012 in 2022 and $5,799,029 in 2021 10,079,737

10,492,884 Accrued interest receivable 4,313,033

3,568,409 Other assets 6,767,179

6,136,488 Total assets $ 1,030,683,857

$ 1,218,153,554







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 666,493,146

$ 928,392,740 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 273,888,277

199,610,956 Time, $250,000 and over 5,374,103

5,483,404 Other time 7,198,341

7,385,275 Total deposits $ 952,953,867

$ 1,140,872,375 Short-term borrowings 5,000,000

5,000,000 Accrued interest payable 20,087

5,979 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,926,989

2,775,518 Total liabilities $ 961,900,943

$ 1,148,653,872







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock





$1 par value, authorized 10,000 shares,





no shares issued or outstanding $ - -

$ - - Common stock





$1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 26,872





and 23,372 shares issued and outstanding respectively 26,872

23,372 Additional paid-in capital 38,283,095

27,786,595 Retained earnings 48,120,515

39,839,335 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (17,647,568)

1,850,380 Total stockholders' equity $ 68,782,914

$ 69,499,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,030,683,857

$ 1,218,153,554 * Derived from audited financial statements.









Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021









2022

2021

(unaudited)

* Interest and Dividend Income





Interest and fees on loans $ 11,311,115

$ 12,507,337 Interest and dividends on securities, taxable 9,190,140

6,440,293 Interest on securities, tax-exempt 1,293,961

1,425,986 Interest on interest bearing deposits in banks 5,589,092

315,011 Total interest and dividend income $ 27,384,308

$ 20,688,627 Interest Expense





Interest on deposits $ 1,081,831

$ 163,195 Interest on short-term borrowings 201,082

137,634 Total interest expense $ 1,282,913

$ 300,829 Net Interest Income $ 26,101,395

$ 20,387,798 Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses 822,000

(530,000) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $ 25,279,395

$ 20,917,798 Noninterest Income





Deposit placement services income $ 1,542,600

$ 20,825 Service charges on accounts 1,153,618

978,860 Trust and wealth management income 335,103

344,952 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 17,785

412,488 Other income 60,641

1,519,972 Total noninterest income $ 3,109,747

$ 3,277,097 Noninterest Expenses





Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,172,906

$ 9,647,555 Data processing and communication expenses 1,964,610

1,724,643 Professional services 1,367,310

1,308,036 Occupancy and equipment expenses 932,399

952,216 FDIC and regulatory assessments 847,511

423,815 Virginia bank franchise tax 627,312

451,423 Directors fees 370,850

307,900 Other operating expenses 943,026

818,758 Total noninterest expenses $ 18,225,924

$ 15,634,346 Net income before taxes $ 10,163,218

$ 8,560,549







Income Tax Expense 1,882,038

1,511,831







Net income $ 8,281,180

$ 7,048,718 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 324.26

$ 301.59 * Derived from audited financial statements.







