FINN Introduces B2B Car Subscription Service for U.S. Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN , the leading car subscription platform in the U.S. and Germany, today announced the start of its car subscription service for businesses in the United States, offering unparalleled flexibility, maintenance, 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance. Building on the success of FINN's B2B service in Germany, this further expands FINN's footprint in the U.S.

FINN's real-time availability and rapid delivery give businesses quick access to vehicles needed for their fleet or to offer as an employee benefit. The flexibility and ease of a FINN subscription is guaranteed by no upfront costs, shorter 6 or 12 month term options and the benefit of free delivery and collection. B2B customers will also have access to a dedicated customer success manager to help advise on their fleet needs. In addition to securing CO2 emissions offsets for the entire fleet based on the average vehicle consumption, FINN has a wide selection of EVs available for businesses who aim to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Traditional B2B providers in the U.S. and abroad have long underserved small and medium-sized businesses," said Jan Hansen, SVP of B2B at FINN. "We recognize that businesses require a mobility solution that has quick access to inventory, high-touch customer care and is both easy-to-use and convenient. The introduction of B2B services to the U.S. will help us scale quickly and complement our existing consumer approach."

Key industry verticals for FINN's B2B service include Consulting, Construction, Health Care, Business Services and other professional industries in which mobility is needed or offered as an employee benefit. Mileage and term conditions for business clients will mimic FINN's current consumer offering, with businesses likely gravitating to higher-mileage packages.

FINN first launched in Germany in late 2019 before expanding to the United States in 2022. The service is currently available to residents in 12 states in the U.S., including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C. During its first six months in the U.S., FINN grew its subscription business twice as fast as in Germany in its first year, while also growing to 27 U.S. fleet partnerships. FINN recently announced that it has reached $105 Million in Annual Recurring Subscription Revenue (ARR).

About FINN:

FINN is a car subscription platform united by its purpose to make mobility fun and sustainable by providing all-inclusive, easy-to-book and quickly available car subscriptions. The car subscription platform offers transparency in pricing, as well as comprehensive insurance, maintenance and 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance. The company facilitates consumer adoption of electric vehicles and offsets the CO2 expended for every mile driven across its active fleet of vehicles. FINN makes driving a car seamless and convenient: with just a few clicks, customers can subscribe to a car that will be delivered straight to their door in just a few days.

