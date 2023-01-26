LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that Bill Heinsohn has been appointed General Manager of the company's position sensing business units, Quantic BEI and Quantic Thistle. The businesses provide advanced optical encoders and accelerometers, including ARA encoders, AIME-II, MKE and tracker solutions.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

Quantic™ Electronics Names Bill Heinsohn General Manager of Quantic BEI & Quantic Thistle Business Units

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to the Quantic family," said Ross Sealfon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. "During his 25+ year career in the defense industry, Bill has established a reputation as an effective leader. We see significant opportunities to build on our core capabilities at Quantic BEI and Quantic Thistle, and believe Bill's leadership will lead to continued growth for our position sensing businesses."

Prior to joining Quantic, Bill held a variety of positions at Armtec Defense Technologies, a business group of TransDigm, including VP/GM, Business Unit Manager and Program Management. During his tenure at Armtec Bill oversaw all technology, manufacturing, engineering, program management, quality, safety and environment functions. Prior to that, he served in multiple roles at Kilgore Flares, a subsidiary of Chemring, including President and Managing Director, and Executive Vice President of Business Development, where he executed exponential growth, expanded into new products and markets, and increased overall revenue.

To learn more about Quantic, our portfolio of businesses, and their capabilities, visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Jessen Wehrwein

Chief Marketing and Culture Officer

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantic Electronics