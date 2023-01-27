Fannie Mae Multifamily Closes 2022 With $69 Billion in Volume

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Financing Provided Continued Support for Affordable Housing and Other Market Segments

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) provided more than $69 billion in debt financing to support the multifamily market in 2022. Through our Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) platform, along with our Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, we delivered on our mission to provide access to affordable housing throughout the country.

"This year marks our 35th anniversary of DUS, a platform that relies on shared risk and strong lender partnerships to serve the needs of the rental housing market," said Michele Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "Our DUS program is well positioned to support the secondary market and play a key role as a stable source of liquidity. We look forward to working with our DUS lenders in the coming year to continue to serve the market and address its most pressing challenges."

Fannie Mae's presence in the market and the success of its partnerships were exhibited across multiple sectors in 2022. Notably, Multifamily Affordable Housing volumes totaled $10.3 billion in 2022, up nearly 7 percent from $9.6 billion in 2021, while Structured Transactions and Student Housing increased from $5.7 billion to $10.3 billion (82.6 percent) and $0.9 billion to $1.2 billion (26 percent), respectively. Additionally, Seniors Housing volumes totaled $1 billion last year, up more than 26 percent from $0.8 billion in 2021.

Our LIHTC investments provided a reliable source of capital and served as a stabilizing influence on affordable housing. Fannie Mae was able to commit all of its $1.7 billion cap for calendar years 2021 and 2022 and these investments create or preserve more than 35,000 affordable units. In the past five years since we re-entered the market, we have provided over $3 billion in equity investments in properties throughout the country, including underserved markets, populations with unmet needs, such as Native American and farmworker communities, supportive housing development, and disaster-impacted areas.

"We want to thank our DUS lenders for their partnership and helping us support the multifamily market," said Rob Levin, Senior Vice President and Multifamily Chief Customer Officer, Fannie Mae. "Together with our lenders, we were active across all market segments while building a balanced portfolio."

The following top 10 DUS Lenders produced the highest business volumes in 2022. Also listed below are the Top 5 Lender rankings for highest volumes in 2022 for Structured Transactions, Multifamily Affordable Housing, Green Financing, Small Loans, Manufactured Housing Communities, Student Housing, and Seniors Housing.

Top 10 Producers in 2022 Volume ($Billion) 1. Walker & Dunlop, LLC $11.4 2. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC $6.8 3. CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. $6.2 4. Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital $4.7 5. Newmark $4.6 6. Greystone Servicing Company LLC $4.4 7. JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC $4.2 8. KeyBank National Association $3.6 9. Capital One, National Association $3.3 10. Arbor Commercial Funding I, LLC $3.1

Top 5 DUS Producers for Structured Transactions in 2022

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Newmark Walker & Dunlop, LLC KeyBank National Association

Top 5 DUS Producers for Multifamily Affordable Housing in 20221

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. Walker & Dunlop, LLC Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Capital One, National Association

Top 5 DUS Producers for Green Financing in 20222

Walker & Dunlop, LLC Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Greystone Servicing Company LLC CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc. KeyBank National Association

Top 5 DUS Producers for Small Loans in 20223

Greystone Servicing Company LLC Arbor Commercial Funding I, LLC Walker & Dunlop, LLC Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC Lument

Top 5 DUS Producers for Manufactured Housing Communities in 2022

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC Walker & Dunlop, LLC Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital KeyBank National Association Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, LLC

Top 5 DUS Producers for Student Housing in 2022

KeyBank National Association Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital Walker & Dunlop, LLC Capital One, National Association CBRE Multifamily Capital, Inc.

Top 5 DUS Producers for Seniors Housing in 2022

Greystone Servicing Company LLC PNC Real Estate Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, LLC Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital M&T Realty Capital Corporation

Listed below are 2022 production highlights for individual business categories, which are included in the total multifamily production number.

Structured Transactions – $10.3 billion , an increase of nearly 83 percent from $5.7 billion in 2021

Multifamily Affordable Housing 1 – $10.3 billion , an increase of nearly 7 percent from $9.6 billion in 2021

Green Financing 2 – $9.1 billion

Small Loans 3 – $3.4 billion

Manufactured Housing Communities – $2.7 billion

Student Housing – $1.2 billion , an increase of 26 percent from $0.9 billion in 2021

Seniors Housing – $1 billion , an increase of more than 26 percent from $0.8 billion in 2021

1 Multifamily Affordable Housing Loans are defined as financing for rent-restricted properties and properties receiving other federal and state subsidies. Affordable housing acquisitions also include 20% at 80% AMI, Special Public Purpose Multifamily Affordable Housing (SPP MAH), and Sponsor-Initiated Affordability Multifamily Affordable Housing (SIA MAH).

2 Green Loans are defined as loans for properties with Green Building Certifications or loans that are projected to achieve specified reductions in the property's energy usage and water usage that sum to at least 30 percent, of which a minimum of 15 percent must be projected energy savings.



3 Small Loans are defined as loans of $6 million or less nationwide and loans for properties with 5 or more units nationwide.

** Due to rounding, amounts reported may not add up to overall totals.

