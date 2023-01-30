Guide to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day by John McCormick Reviewed by Carol Kean at NewsBlaze

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Punxsutawney local journalist John McCormick's "A Field Guide to Groundhog Day - a vacation guide to the Punxsutawney area," is reviewed by Carol Kean, detailed book critic, at NewsBlaze, just in time for Groundhog Day.

Kean writes "If this is your year to hit the road in search of something to celebrate, try this handy little guide by Punxsutawney locals John McCormick and Beth Goldie."

"Groundhog Day is, above all, a FUN event," McCormick, a Punxsutawney local says. He wanted to "publish a guide book to the town and region, especially with photos and some notes that might make a quick visit easier and more enjoyable."

Carol Kean's review digs deep, covering the insider tips, including the best restaurants to visit, and just in case something untoward happens, a list of emergency numbers.

To read the full review, visit https://newsblaze.com/entertainment/books/guide-to-groundhog-day_189588/

Kean also looks into the origins of the holiday and tells anyone thinking about a move away from their big city, "While guiding visitors to Punxsutawney, McCormick and Goldie make a compelling case for living in a little college town. Why pay more to live among the madding hordes of cities?"

For those who visit in warm weather the guide directs visitors to regional attractions such as the Benezette Elk herd, Walston coke ovens, Coolspring Power Museum, McGees covered bridge, and more.

Intended as a live guide useful to be carried on a tablet or smartphone with links to various resources as well as for advanced planning, this is the second edition and is available only as an ebook.

The book was reviewed in time for this year's big day, "A Field Guide to Groundhog Day - a vacation guide to the Punxsutawney area" (www.15767.com Amazon, $4.99). It is McCormick's 23rd Book, a reference for those new to the event and a description of other area tourist attractions. The guide is written by a two-decade resident of Punxsutawney; Member, Press Club of Western PA; and 39+ year member, National Press Club.

The Punxsutawney Spirit, the hometown newspaper whose original Editor began Groundhog Day in the town a century ago, covered the original release of the book. The current editor wrote "Arriving unsuspecting in Punxsutawney on February 1 can be confusing and, despite the helpful community, first-time visitors can miss a lot of the entertainment. Also, stepping off a bus at 3 a.m. on top of a standing-room-only hill in mid-winter expecting seating and heat can be a major mistake. The Field Guide briefs visitors about who should go to the Knob and who should join the festival in town, where to unroll your sleeping bag, and, important for older visitors or those with families, it also tells about quieter attractions and even a secluded children's park."

This year, McCormick offers a free copy of the book for NewsBlaze readers, on 30th and 31st January 2023.

Visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BSP9MRW1

About John McCormick

John Ash McCormick began by covering the computer revolution, writing his first program in 1963 and reviewing computer programs and games several years before the introduction of the PC, covering the industry for a USENET wire service before the creation of the Internet. He wrote two of the first books on optical storage (January 1990), was a member of SIGCAT https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SIGCAT, and wrote a major book on disability technology (with a forward by Johns Hopkins APL).

About Carol Kean

Carol Kean, writer, editor, book critic for Perihelion Science Fiction, NetGalley, AmazonVine, Book Sirens, Goodreads, Steemit, and Hive; blogger; Iowa Cold Cases assistant (2017-2019), tech writer for Chamberlain Manufacturing Corporation (1985-87) and Collins Aerospace (1987-1990); graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in English teaching (1985).

About Groundhog Press

Groundhog Press Inc. is a publisher of Amazon Kindle, paperback, and hardback non-fiction books mostly but not exclusively holding copyrights, collecting royalties, and publishing works of John Ash McCormick, an author of six books by major publishers (23 total), 18,000 articles, reviews, columns, and guides for 123+ magazines and newspapers (Author information http://Groundhogpress.com ).

About NewsBlaze.com

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which has helped build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services for the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

