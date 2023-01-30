ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages RYVYL Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - RVYL, GBOX

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of RYVYL Inc. f/k/a Greenbox POS (NASDAQ: RVYL, GBOX) resulting from allegations that RYVYL may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased RYVYL securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11425 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 20, 2023, after trading hours, RYVYL announced that its previous financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and going forward, as well as the related audit report of the Company's previous independent registered public accounting firm "can no longer be relied upon" and that it anticipated filing restatements. RYVYL also announced that it "is expected that the restatement of the financial statements for the annual and interim periods referred to above will result in decreases to total revenue, increased net losses, decreases to total assets, and decreased total stockholder's equity."

RYVYL also disclosed that it had reassessed the effectiveness of its internal controls and "has determined that one or more material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control including a material weakness related to accounting for certain complex business transactions."

On this news, RYVYL's stock fell 14% to close at $0.70 per share on January 23, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

