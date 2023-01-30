BBB Accredited Business
Sanmina's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2022 and outlook for its fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $2.36 billion
  • GAAP operating margin: 5.2%
  • GAAP diluted EPS: $1.48
  • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.8%
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.64

Additional First Quarter Highlights

  • Cash flow from operations: $37 million
  • Free cash flow: $694,000
  • Ending cash and cash equivalents: $735 million
  • Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 35.5%

(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee
severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and
integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges
for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed
customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and
discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance
behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations
associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP
financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with
this release.

"We delivered a strong first quarter. Revenue was up 7.2 percent sequentially, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 basis points and non-GAAP earnings per share increased 9.5 percent. Demand from new and existing programs coupled with solid execution by our team were the key drivers to improvements in our financial performance," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are pleased with our recent results, we continue to believe there is opportunity to further improve our business model over the long-term."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook
The following outlook is for the fiscal second quarter ending April 1, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

  • Revenue between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.30 to $1.40
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.50 to $1.60

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2023 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints, including those resulting from the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information
Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the first quarter and outlook for the second quarter fiscal 2023 on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 833-816-1390 and international 412-317-0483, access code is 10175264. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q1 FY'23 Earnings.  Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 877-344-7529 and international 412-317-0088, access code is 8698498.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408-964-3610

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

(GAAP)







December 31,


October 1,







2022


2022
















(Unaudited)

ASSETS
















Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



$       735,314


$       529,857


Accounts receivable, net



1,308,651


1,138,894


Contract assets



501,893


503,674


Inventories




1,728,000


1,691,081


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


80,675


62,044



Total current assets



4,354,533


3,925,550










Property, plant and equipment, net



591,155


575,170

Deferred tax assets



189,638


198,588

Other





171,886


160,192



Total assets



$    5,307,212


$    4,859,500










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Current liabilities:








Accounts payable



$    2,139,445


$    2,029,534


Accrued liabilities 



292,212


275,735


Accrued payroll and related benefits


135,880


130,892


Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

17,500


17,500



Total current liabilities



2,585,037


2,453,661










Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt



325,007


329,237


Other




223,376


215,333



Total long-term liabilities



548,383


544,570










Stockholders' equity



2,173,792


1,861,269



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$    5,307,212


$    4,859,500



















Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended








December 31,


January 1,



2022


2022






Net sales

$   2,361,361


$   1,757,325

Cost of sales

2,170,654


1,612,836


Gross profit

190,707


144,489






Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative

60,730


61,475


Research and development

5,599


4,777


Gain on sale of assets

-


(4,610)


Restructuring and other costs 

631


1,414


     Total operating expenses

66,960


63,056






Operating income

123,747


81,433







Interest income

2,933


309


Interest expense 

(8,681)


(4,877)


Other income (expense), net

(6,712)


2,072

Interest and other, net

(12,460)


(2,496)






Income before income taxes

111,287


78,937






Provision for income taxes 

19,788


20,303






Net income before noncontrolling interest in




subsidiary earnings

91,499


58,634






Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary earnings

3,100


-






Net income attributable to common shareholders

$        88,399


$        58,634












Basic income per share

$            1.53


$            0.91


Diluted income per share

$            1.48


$            0.89







Weighted-average shares used in 





computing per share amounts:





  Basic

57,727


64,399


  Diluted

59,867


66,233

Sanmina Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended




December 31,


October 1,


January 1,




2022


2022


2022









GAAP Operating Income


$         123,747


$        109,510


$        81,433


GAAP operating margin


5.2 %


5.0 %


4.6 %

Adjustments:








Stock compensation expense (1)


11,609


10,563


9,032


Amortization of intangible assets


233


234


262


Legal and other (2)


-


-


833


Restructuring costs


631


3,085


1,414


Gain on sales of long-lived assets


-


-


(4,610)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$         136,220


$        123,392


$        88,364


Non-GAAP operating margin


5.8 %


5.6 %


5.0 %

















GAAP Net Income


$           88,399


$          64,724


$        58,634









Adjustments:








Operating income adjustments (see above)


12,473


13,882


6,931


Loss on termination of pension plan


-


2,380


-


Partial reversal of gain on sale of IP


-


7,000


-


Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


1,370


-


Adjustments for taxes (3)


(2,489)


489


5,705

Non-GAAP Net Income


$           98,383


$          89,845


$        71,270

















GAAP Net Income Per Share:








Basic


$               1.53


$              1.12


$            0.91


Diluted


$               1.48


$              1.08


$            0.89









Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:








Basic


$               1.70


$              1.55


$            1.11


Diluted


$               1.64


$              1.50


$            1.08









Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:








Basic


57,727


58,023


64,399


Diluted


59,867


59,844


66,233

















(1)

Stock compensation expense was as follows: 
















Cost of sales


$             4,242


$            3,610


$          3,783


Selling, general and administrative


7,142


6,807


5,135


Research and development


225


146


114


  Total


$           11,609


$          10,563


$          9,032









(2)

Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.











(3)

GAAP provision for income taxes


$           19,788


$          18,901


$        20,303










Adjustments:








  Tax impact of operating income adjustments


1,986


879


167


  Discrete tax items


5,845


2,415


(384)


  Deferred tax adjustments


(5,342)


(3,783)


(5,488)










Subtotal - adjustments for taxes


2,489


(489)


(5,705)










Non-GAAP provision for income taxes


$           22,277


$          18,412


$        14,598

















Q2 FY23 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:


Q2 FY23 EPS Range






Low


 High 












GAAP diluted earnings per share


$               1.30


$              1.40




  Stock compensation expense 


$               0.20


$              0.20




Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$               1.50


$              1.60











* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual
or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the second quarter of FY23, an estimate of such items is not
included in the outlook for Q2 FY23 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Three Month Periods


Q1'23


Q4'22


Q3'22


Q2'22


Q1'22











GAAP Net Income before NCI

$      91,499


$      64,724


$      79,543


$      53,220


$      58,634

Depreciation and amortization

28,536


26,686


27,065


27,567


27,465

Other, net

19,743


35,180


18,739


15,429


12,101

Net change in net working capital

(102,554)


(44,692)


(23,664)


(17,243)


(29,900)

       Cash provided by operating activities

37,224


81,898


101,683


78,973


68,300











Purchases of long-term investments

(800)


(300)


(700)


(1,000)


-

Net purchases of property & equipment

(36,530)


(48,155)


(37,434)


(27,263)


(17,362)

        Cash used in investing activities

(37,330)


(48,455)


(38,134)


(28,263)


(17,362)











Net share repurchases

(7,836)


(23,438)


(124,365)


(113,146)


(67,773)

Net borrowing activities

(4,375)


27,987


(4,688)


(4,688)


(4,688)

Proceeds from other notes receivable

-


-


500


-


-

Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest

215,799


-


-


-


-

         Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

203,588


4,549


(128,553)


(117,834)


(72,461)











Effect of exchange rate changes

1,975


(1,440)


(1,584)


(700)


(786)











Net change in cash & cash equivalents

$    205,457


$      36,552


$     (66,588)


$     (67,824)


$     (22,309)











Free cash flow:










   Cash provided by operating activities

$      37,224


$      81,898


$    101,683


$      78,973


$      68,300

   Net purchases of property & equipment

(36,530)


(48,155)


(37,434)


(27,263)


(17,362)

   Proceeds from sale of intellectual property

-


-


500


-


-


$           694


$      33,743


$      64,749


$      51,710


$      50,938












Sanmina Corporation

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Month Periods



 Q1 FY23 


 Q4 FY22 


 Q3 FY22 


 Q2 FY22 


 Q1 FY22 












GAAP operating income


$     123,747


$     109,510


$       94,618


$       82,226


$       81,433


 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0

Annualized GAAP operating income


494,988


438,040


378,472


328,904


325,732

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,535,454


1,447,439


1,397,241


1,365,669


1,337,989

GAAP pre-tax ROIC


32.2 %


30.3 %


27.1 %


24.1 %


24.3 %












Non-GAAP operating income


$     136,220


$     123,392


$     110,246


$       95,251


$       88,364


 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0

Annualized non-GAAP operating income


544,880


493,568


440,984


381,004


353,456

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,535,454


1,447,439


1,397,241


1,365,669


1,337,989

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC


35.5 %


34.1 %


31.6 %


27.9 %


26.4 %












(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).






Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as  charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.  Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates.  In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanminas-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301733786.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

