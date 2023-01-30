USABLE LIFE APPOINTS RICH MACY AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 1, 2023, Life & Specialty Ventures (LSV), the holding company of USAble Life and its affiliates, announced the appointment of Rich Macy to president and chief executive officer of LSV and USAble Life, succeeding Jim Casey, who served since 2016.

Rich Macy (PRNewswire)

Macy, previously president and CEO-elect, brings over 30 years of leadership experience to this new role. In his previous positions with LSV, he oversaw product management, underwriting, technology, and service delivery. Macy has worked closely with the USAble Life leadership team to formulate and operationalize business strategies that deliver value to partners and the more than 27,000 groups and 2.7 million insured members served by USAble Life.

Since joining USAble Life in 2012 as senior vice president of operations and technology solutions, Macy has been instrumental in focusing on opportunities that leverage technology, improve business processes, deliver superior customer service, achieve scale efficiencies, and create competitive advantage. This has led to elevated customer experience with industry-leading net promoter scores in the insurance and finance services sectors. Macy oversaw all aspects of LSV's largest acquisition in a decade, providing 30% company growth.

Previously, Macy served as chief operating officer and chief information officer for Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) in Washington, D.C., the self-financed, quasi-government agency that acts as an insurer of private sector pension plans. Prior to PBGC, he spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles, including vice president and general manager at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in Roseland, N.J.

Macy holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Wesleyan University.

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life provides best-in-class ancillary insurance solutions (dental, supplemental, life, and disability products) that align and integrate with health plan offerings.

Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® plans, USAble Life employs more than 600 people with additional offices in Jacksonville, Fla.; Portland, Ore.; and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. USAble Life maintains an "A" excellent rating from A.M. Best. For more information, please visit USAbleLife.com.

