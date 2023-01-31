ATIF's IPO Consulting Client Massimo Motor Attends CES 2023

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF, hereafter referred to as "ATIF") is pleased to announce that its client Massimo Motor. ("Massimo"), a manufacturer of recreational vehicles and power sports equipment based in Garland, Texas, recently participated in the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. As a premier and highly influential consumer electronics event in the world, CES has resumed its in-person format with the easing of the global pandemic. In keeping with tradition, Massimo participated as scheduled and showcased a selection of its top products at the event, highlighting its product lineup for the new year on the show floor.

At the event, Massimo, a leading manufacturer of electric and hybrid recreational vehicles, unveiled its latest line of offerings to attendees. On display were a variety of vehicles, including the company's utility UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles), that have been rigorously tested on farms and ranches for durability and reliability. These UTVs are specifically designed for tasks such as hauling cargo and equipment and for use in rugged terrain. Additionally, Massimo showcased its recreational ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles), which are geared toward off-road use and are popular among enthusiasts for activities such as hunting, fishing, and trail riding. Lastly, Massimo also showcased its American-style mini-bikes, smaller and more compact versions of traditional motorcycles that are often used for leisure and recreation and are known for their sporty look and feel.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF commented, "Technology Innovation has always been a driving force in industry development, and as a leading company, Massimo Motor is committed to pushing the boundaries. Our mission is to assist our clients in reaching their business objectives and staying ahead of the game regarding product innovation and technology. We take pride in being a part of our clients' team, providing them with valuable consulting services."

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) is a Lake Forest-based business consulting company that specializes in providing professional IPO, M&A advisory and post-IPO compliance services to small and medium-sized companies seeking to go public on a stock exchange in the United States. The company has a proven track record in successfully delivering comprehensive U.S. IPO consulting services to clients primarily in the United States but also internationally. The mission of ATIF is to provide one-stop, comprehensive consulting services that guide clients through the complex and often challenging process of going public. ATIF recognizes the complexity and challenges associated with the process of going public, and endeavors to simplify it while ensuring optimal outcomes for its clients through its comprehensive consulting services. ATIF has been awarded the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in the financial and securities industry in Hong Kong, for "Top 10 Best Listed Companies".

