Growth Opps Partners with Coalition for Green Capital to Catalyze America's Transition to Clean Energy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Opportunity Partners, Inc. (Growth Opps) is proud to announce its partnership with the Coalition for Green Capital (CGC), to strengthen the National Green Bank's ability to catalyze America's transition to a clean energy platform. CGC also announced a partnership with the Clean Energy Fund of Texas and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA). This inaugural partnership will build upon CGC's nationwide coalition of over 30 green banks and other lenders focused on addressing the climate crisis by financing clean energy projects in local communities.

"As the first African American led Green Bank established in the United States , we are thrilled to partner with CGC, to support the launch of a National Green Bank," said Michael Jeans , president & CEO of Growth Opportunity Partners, Inc. "Growth Opps has a strong record collaborating with banks, governments, municipalities, philanthropy, and the private sector to fill the gaps where capital markets have failed underserved/disadvantaged persons and communities. Having launched the GO Green Energy Fund in collaboration with CGC, we are confident in the vision and opportunities to come with the creation of a National Green Bank and the backing of our robust coalition."

"With our new partners, we anticipate an initial pipeline of projects with a total valuation of more than $2B in public-private dollars over the next several years," said Eli Hopson , executive director and COO of CGC. "Growth Opps, the Clean Energy Fund of Texas , and the CDVCA are connected to local communities and financial institutions. These local ties will help the national green bank move quickly to reach every community, especially underserved communities, as we catalyze America's transition to the clean power platform in an equitable way, create good jobs, and redress environmental injustice."

Growth Opps offers community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, municipalities, and community organizations primarily located in underserved, low and moderate-income communities. The recently launched Clean Energy Fund of Texas is the first green bank in Texas . The CDVCA is the network for community development venture capital investing.

The partnership aims to reduce greenhouse gases and address climate equity by financing energy efficiency, weatherization, & water conservation. This partnership is an important step in creating a sustainable future for everyone.

About Growth Opps

At Growth Opportunity Partners ("Growth Opps"), we offer community development capital, services, and solutions to growing small businesses, primarily located in underserved and disadvantaged, low and moderate income (LMI) communities in Ohio. GO Advisory accesses industry expertise and diverse talent to provide the solutions you need to address challenges your company faces. GO Capital is tailored to fund your business model when you need it. Growth Opps established the GO Green Energy Fund which is the country's first African American led Green Bank and the Green Bank for the State of Ohio, which deploys mission-driven capital to support small to large scale commercial, community, and industrial solar project development in Ohio.

About Coalition for Green Capital:

The Coalition for Green Capital (CGC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by creating and scaling Green Banks. Green Banks are public-private partnerships that provide financing for clean energy projects, helping to overcome the barriers to clean energy deployment and accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

