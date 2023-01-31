Joyce University Ranked Among Top Nursing Programs in US

Also Ranked Among Top Nursing Programs in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University has been ranked as one of Utah's top nursing schools by nurse.org, Incredible Health, and niche.com, as well as one of the top 50 nursing schools in the US. The reports identified colleges and universities based on a number of criteria including, accreditation, tuition, and graduation rate.

"At Joyce University, we aspire to create learning environments which transform the lives of the people we serve," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Joyce University. "We strive to be more than an excellent nursing school, we seek to make a positive impact on our community and to continue building our reputation as the first name in nursing education. We're grateful that the hard work of our talented students, faculty, and administration is being recognized as first-rate."

Niche, a platform which connects individuals with their future schools, neighborhoods, or employers, ranked Joyce University as a top nursing program in Utah due to its high acceptance rate and flexible programs. Additionally, Niche ranked Joyce as one of the top five safest college campuses in the nation and a top fifty nursing college in America.

Nurse.org, an organization dedicated to helping nurses at every stage of their careers, leverages reviews and commentary from nurses around the nation for content. Nurse.org ranked Joyce University in the top nursing programs in Utah based on their tuition, NCLEX scores, and flexible programs.

Incredible Health, an organization focused on helping employers find specialized nurses and nurses find their next permanent role, ranked Joyce University of Utah's top nursing programs due to its accreditation, 94% job placement rate, and innovative simulation center.

These organizations took several criteria into consideration while ranking Joyce University, including:

Institution accreditation

Online program offerings

Ratio of total nurse program completions vs. total program completions awarded by the institution, sorted from higher to lower ratios

Annual tuition and fees

Ratio of instructional faculty that are tenured

Acceptance rate percentage

Graduation rate

Reviews

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

