BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR EARNINGS

Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported record quarterly net income of $7.1 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represents a 35% increase over net income of $5.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, record net income of $23.4 million, or $4.38 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $10.1 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.  Note that pre-tax merger and merger-related expenses of $7.4 million were incurred in the year-to-date period ended December 31, 2021, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Virginia National Bankshares)
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Virginia National Bankshares)(PRNewswire)
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022  FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR EARNINGS

"We are proud to post record results for the fourth quarter and calendar year of 2022," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "Our earn back period for the 2021 merger with Fauquier was less than two years and we continue to reap the benefits of an effectively managed overhead cost structure. We posted a return on average assets of 1.30% for 2022 and we continue to maintain a strong credit discipline."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased to 1.65% compared to 1.06% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 improved to 22.23% compared to 12.86% realized in same period in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 51.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an improvement over 57.7% for the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company did not incur any merger or merger-related expenses in 2022, compared to $7.4 million incurred during 2021.
  • The Company is realizing significant savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees associated with the merger. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021, the effective date of the merger, and is down to 157 as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company closed two branches in the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing future operating costs.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold its interest in Sturman Wealth Advisors, resulting in a gain on sale of the line of business of $404 thousand. All goodwill and unamortized intangible assets associated with the 2016 purchase of this business line have been eliminated from the Company's balance sheet.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of December 31, 2021.   Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • Four loans to three borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $673 thousand, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $495 thousand as of December 31, 2021.  Loans acquired from TFB ("acquired loans")  that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.
  • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $705 thousand as of December 31, 2022, compared to $800 thousand as of December 31, 2021.  The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $59 thousand.  Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.
  • The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.56% as of December 31, 2021.  The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $15.9 million as of December 31, 2022.  The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, would have been 0.90% as of December 31, 2022 and 0.95% as of December 31, 2021.  The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 2.29% as of December 31, 2022 and 2.30% as of December 31, 2021.
  • A provision for loan losses of $136 thousand was recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $537 thousand recognized in the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 totaled $936.4 million, a decrease of $124.8 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2021.  Loans originated and funded during 2022 were offset by: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations, 2) workouts and paydowns of loans, the majority of which originated from legacy Fauquier, and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $15.4 million increased $3.0 million, or 24%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.
  • The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 21 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 23 bps incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased 8 bps from 22 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 30 bps to 32 bps. Average balances in noninterest-bearing deposits remained relatively flat period over period.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 91% of total deposits at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $100 thousand, or 3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the decline in wealth management fees, due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts served by the Trust & Estate segment and the decline in performance fees collected by Masonry Capital Management.  In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company received a $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered life-to-date to over $1 million.  The Company also closed on the sale of Sturman Wealth Advisors, as noted above, in the current period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $592 thousand, or 7%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to combination of several variances, including an increase in losses due to fraud and an impairment charge on an asset held for sale, offset by reduced plastics expense as a result of changing vendors and lower salaries and employee benefits as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.  In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 noninterest expense included a favorable adjustment to merger and merger-related expenses after receiving a refund from a third-party vendor for system implementation credits and adjusting merger-related accrued bonuses.

Book Value

Book value per share was $25.05 as of December 31, 2022 and $30.50 as of December 31, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.36 as of December 31, 2022 compared to $27.36 as of December 31, 2021.  These values declined due to the increase in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to 17.9% compared to 15.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.  The 2021 effective tax rate was also impacted by the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses for tax purposes.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter, and $6.4 million, or $1.20 per share, were declared during the current year.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021*



(Unaudited)





ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$

20,993



$

20,345


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


19,098




336,032


Federal funds sold


45




152,463


Securities:






Available for sale, at fair value


538,186




303,817


Restricted securities, at cost


5,137




4,950


Total securities


543,323




308,767


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


936,415




1,061,211


Allowance for loan losses


(5,552)




(5,984)


Loans, net


930,863




1,055,227


Premises and equipment, net


17,808




25,093


Assets held for sale


965




-


Bank owned life insurance


38,552




31,234


Goodwill


7,768




8,140


Core deposit intangible, net


6,586




8,271


Other intangible assets, net


-




274


Other real estate owned, net


-




611


Right of use asset, net


6,536




7,583


Deferred tax asset, net


17,165




4,840


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


13,151




13,304


Total assets

$

1,622,853



$

1,972,184


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Liabilities:






Demand deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$

495,649



$

522,281


Interest-bearing


399,983




446,314


Money market and savings deposit accounts


467,600




665,530


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


115,106




162,045


Total deposits


1,478,338




1,796,170


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,413




3,367


Lease liability


6,173




7,108


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


1,513




3,552


Total liabilities


1,489,437




1,810,197


Commitments and contingent liabilities






Shareholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,214




13,178


Capital surplus


105,344




104,584


Retained earnings


63,482




46,436


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(48,624)




(2,211)


Total shareholders' equity


133,416




161,987


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,622,853



$

1,972,184


Common shares outstanding


5,337,271




5,308,335


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000


*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended



For the twelve months ended




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

11,828



$

11,995



$

44,231



$

43,899


Federal funds sold



426




61




1,088




139


Other interest-bearing deposits



494




139




1,467




233


Investment securities:













Taxable



3,116




804




8,416




2,810


Tax exempt



324




292




1,249




1,021


Dividends



88




49




280




170


Total interest and dividend income



16,276




13,340




56,731




48,272















Interest expense:













Demand and savings deposits



682




710




2,327




2,308


Certificates and other time deposits



158




222




657




1,108


Junior subordinated debt



52




49




200




(132)


Total interest expense



892




981




3,184




3,284


Net interest income



15,384




12,359




53,547




44,988


Provision for loan losses



136




537




106




1,014


Net interest income after provision for loan losses



15,248




11,822




53,441




43,974















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



721




1,455




2,440




3,508


Advisory and brokerage income



131




246




770




1,154


Deposit account fees



433




477




1,799




1,459


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



648




509




2,794




2,070


Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



254




201




963




708


Resolution of commercial dispute



-




-




2,400




-


Gain on sale of business line



404




-




404




-


Gains (losses) on sale of assets, net



(74)




1




1,043




81


Other



411




139




1,048




1,485


Total noninterest income



2,928




3,028




13,661




10,465















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,191




4,424




17,260




16,129


Net occupancy



729




932




4,526




3,575


Equipment



111




305




897




966


Bank franchise tax



304




214




1,216




1,136


Computer software



229




276




1,136




1,020


Data processing



805




620




2,954




2,793


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



90




264




511




858


Marketing, advertising and promotion



351




216




1,224




922


Merger and merger-related expenses



-




(664)




-




7,423


Plastics expense



72




389




394




978


Professional fees



306




244




1,357




1,117


Core deposit intangible amortization



403




544




1,684




1,389


Impairment on assets held for sale



242




-




242




-


Other



1,683




1,160




5,155




4,216


Total noninterest expense



9,516




8,924




38,556




42,522















Income before income taxes



8,660




5,926




28,546




11,917


Provision for income taxes



1,603




707




5,108




1,846


Net income


$

7,057



$

5,219



$

23,438



$

10,071


Net income per common share, basic


$

1.32



$

0.98



$

4.40



$

2.16


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.32



$

0.98



$

4.38



$

2.14


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,333,902




5,308,108




5,324,740




4,668,761


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,362,220




5,338,088




5,351,358




4,695,405


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




December 31,
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022



March 31,
2022



December 31,
2021


Common Share Data:
















Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.32



$

1.08



$

1.07



$

0.93



$

0.98


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.32



$

1.08



$

1.06



$

0.92



$

0.98


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,333,902




5,326,543




5,326,271




5,311,983




5,308,108


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,362,220




5,348,900




5,347,008




5,343,564




5,338,088


Actual shares outstanding



5,327,271




5,327,271




5,326,271




5,326,271




5,308,335


Tangible book value per share at period end


$

22.36



$

20.77



$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.65

%



1.30

%



1.27

%



1.03

%



1.06

%

Return on average equity 1



22.23

%



16.50

%



16.16

%



12.53

%



12.86

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.91

%



3.47

%



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



51.7

%



57.0

%



58.3

%



62.0

%



57.7

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



63.3

%



59.0

%



60.1

%



56.8

%



59.1

%

















Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

15,384



$

14,277



$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

15,470



$

14,361



$

12,543



$

11,490



$

12,437


















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



9.77

%



9.17

%



8.79

%



8.03

%



7.61

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



17.64

%



16.97

%



16.51

%



15.66

%



14.56

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,568,765



$

1,644,124



$

1,668,471



$

1,802,461



$

1,817,010


Average gross loans


$

938,740



$

959,086



$

984,883



$

1,031,593



$

1,088,278


Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period


$

234



$

254



$

1,925



$

9,976



$

24,482


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

15,887



$

17,046



$

17,502



$

17,920



$

18,466


















Allowance for loan losses:
















Beginning of period


$

5,485



$

5,503



$

5,834



$

5,984



$

5,623


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



136




39




(217)




148




537


Charge-offs



(472)




(119)




(191)




(473)




(230)


Recoveries



403




62




77




175




54


Net charge-offs



(69)




(57)




(114)




(298)




(176)


End of period


$

5,552



$

5,485



$

5,503



$

5,834



$

5,984


















Non-accrual loans 4


$

673



$

607



$

511



$

518



$

495


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



705




859




626




837




800


OREO



-




-




-




611




611


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

1,378



$

1,466



$

1,137



$

1,966



$

1,906


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.08

%



0.08

%



0.07

%



0.10

%



0.10

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.15

%



0.16

%



0.12

%



0.20

%



0.18

%

ALLL to gross loans



0.59

%



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.29

%



2.38

%



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4



0.07

%



0.06

%



0.05

%



0.05

%



0.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.05

%



0.12

%



0.06

%


1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of  net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

5

Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

471,566



$

3,204




2.72

%


$

225,757



$

853




1.51

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



67,090




410




2.44

%



63,083




370




2.35

%

Total Securities 1



538,656




3,614




2.68

%



288,840




1,223




1.69

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



820,751




10,322




4.99

%



923,040




10,456




4.49

%

Commercial



71,730




785




4.34

%



109,024




846




3.08

%

Consumer



46,259




721




6.18

%



56,214




693




4.89

%

Total Loans



938,740




11,828




5.00

%



1,088,278




11,995




4.37

%

Fed Funds Sold



46,042




426




3.67

%



152,435




61




0.16

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



45,327




494




4.32

%



287,457




139




0.19

%

Total Earning Assets



1,568,765




16,362




4.14

%



1,817,010




13,418




2.93

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,395)










(5,704)








Total Non-Earning Assets



135,015










140,539








Total Assets


$

1,698,385









$

1,951,845



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

403,570



$

55




0.05

%


$

421,372



$

70




0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



500,397




627




0.50

%



660,438




639




0.38

%

Time Deposits



125,334




158




0.50

%



162,584




222




0.54

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,029,301




840




0.32

%



1,244,394




931




0.30

%

Borrowings



2

















Junior subordinated debt



3,406




52




6.06

%



3,360




50




5.90

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,032,709




892




0.34

%



1,247,754




981




0.31

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



531,719










532,397








Other liabilities



8,019










10,741








Total Liabilities



1,572,447










1,790,892








Shareholders' Equity



125,938










160,953








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,698,385









$

1,951,845








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

15,470









$

12,437





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.80

%









2.62

%

Cost of Funds









0.23

%









0.22

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.23

%









0.21

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.91

%









2.72

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




For the twelve months ended




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities


$

373,680



$

8,696




2.33

%


$

198,450



$

2,980




1.50

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,861




1,582




2.40

%



53,716




1,292




2.41

%

Total Securities 1



439,541




10,278




2.34

%



252,166




4,272




1.69

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



847,238




38,011




4.49

%



808,707




35,303




4.37

%

Commercial



81,410




3,583




4.40

%



145,462




5,731




3.94

%

Consumer



49,619




2,637




5.31

%



63,039




2,865




4.54

%

Total Loans



978,267




44,231




4.52

%



1,017,208




43,899




4.32

%

Fed Funds Sold



100,033




1,088




1.09

%



109,104




139




0.13

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



161,260




1,467




0.91

%



160,960




233




0.14

%

Total Earning Assets



1,679,101




57,064




3.40

%



1,539,438




48,543




3.15

%

Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,702)










(5,297)








Total Non-Earning Assets



124,525










115,193








Total Assets


$

1,797,924









$

1,649,334



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

409,504



$

230




0.06

%


$

355,419



$

261




0.07

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



563,374




2,097




0.37

%



529,027




2,047




0.39

%

Time Deposits



144,564




657




0.45

%



152,211




1,108




0.73

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,117,442




2,984




0.27

%



1,036,657




3,416




0.33

%

Borrowings












23,700




(280)




-1.18

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,389




200




5.90

%



2,565




148




5.77

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,120,831




3,184




0.28

%



1,062,922




3,284




0.31

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



526,389










434,989








Other liabilities



9,581










10,875








Total Liabilities



1,656,801










1,508,786








Shareholders' Equity



141,123










140,548








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,797,924









$

1,649,334








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

53,880









$

45,259





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.11

%









2.84

%

Cost of Funds









0.19

%









0.22

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









0.19

%









0.21

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.21

%









2.94

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31,
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31,
2021


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

15,384



$

14,277



$

12,461



$

11,425



$

12,359


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86




83




82




65




78


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

15,470



$

14,360



$

12,543



$

11,490



$

12,437


















Efficiency ratio 2



52.0

%



57.3

%



58.6

%



62.3

%



58.0

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



51.7

%



57.0

%



58.3

%



62.0

%



57.7

%

















Net interest margin



3.89

%



3.45

%



3.00

%



2.57

%



2.70

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.91

%



3.47

%



3.02

%



2.59

%



2.72

%



















As of




December 31,
2022



September 30,
2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31,
2021


Other financial measures
















ALLL to gross loans



0.59

%



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%

Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.31

%



0.32

%



0.34

%



0.37

%



0.39

%

ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and
fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.90

%



0.90

%



0.91

%



0.95

%



0.95

%

















ALLL to gross loans



0.59

%



0.58

%



0.57

%



0.58

%



0.56

%

Fair value mark to gross loans



1.70

%



1.80

%



1.82

%



1.77

%



1.74

%

ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.29

%



2.38

%



2.39

%



2.35

%



2.30

%

















Book value per share


$

25.05



$

23.65



$

25.20



$

27.42



$

30.50


Impact of intangible assets



(2.69)




(2.88)




(2.96)




(3.05)



$

(3.14)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

22.36



$

20.77



$

22.24



$

24.37



$

27.36



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN ANNUAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

53,547



$

44,988


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



333




271


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

53,880



$

45,259









Efficiency ratio 2



57.4

%



76.7

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.1

%



76.3

%








Net interest margin



3.19

%



2.92

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.21

%



2.94

%


1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-national-bankshares-corporation-announces-record-2022-fourth-quarter-and-record-full-year-earnings-301735291.html

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.