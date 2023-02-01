BC Children's Hospital Foundation chosen as charity partner of 2023 CP Women's Open

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - February is Heart Month, and Canadian Pacific (CP) is proud to announce today that BC Children's Hospital Foundation has been chosen as the primary charity partner for the 2023 CP Women's Open, to be held Aug. 21-27, 2023, at the Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.

"The team at BC Children's Hospital provides expert care, research and support for children with heart conditions, and CP is grateful to have another opportunity to contribute to the critical work they do," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "The 2023 CPWO marks the third time BC Children's Hospital Foundation has been selected as the charity partner during CP's title sponsorship of this exceptional LPGA Tour event, helping raise more than $4 million so far. We're honored to continue building this legacy."

This year's goal is to raise more than $2.5 million for BC Children's Hospital. Those funds will be dedicated to enhancing the physical spaces of the Heart Centre to create a comfortable and healing environment for patients and their families. Funds will also help to create improved workspaces for cross-functional collaboration amongst the dedicated and talented cardiac team at BC Children's.

"Kids with heart conditions can be some of the sickest children in BC, and the Heart Centre at BC Children's Hospital is there to provide care for every one of them," said Malcolm Berry, President and CEO of BC Children's Hospital Foundation. "That's why we're so grateful to once again be the CP Has Heart charity of choice. CP's support helps elevate the incredible care BC Children's is able to provide to kids and their families across the province."

In recognition of Heart Month, CP and BC Children's Hospital Foundation are pleased to hold a month-long fundraising campaign with CP matching all donations up to a total of $300,000. Visit https://www.bcchf.ca to help make a difference for BC Children's Hospital Foundation cardiology patients.

"Families of children with heart conditions put their trust in us," said Dr. Shubhayan Sanatani, Head, Division of Cardiology. "In turn, we help to carry the burden of their child's health with them. That's the essence of what our team does at the Heart Centre at BC Children's Hospital, and CP has been a part of our team for many years. With CP's steadfast support, we can continue to improve the healing environment for our patients and their families."

The Tournament Partners of the LPGA awarded the CP Women's Open with Tournament of the Year in 2022. Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific also received Gold Driver Awards for Best Sponsor Activation in 2019 and 2022 as well as Best Community and Charity Engagement in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

"We are so proud to witness the incredible impact of CP Has Heart on the lives of countless youth in the host communities of the CP Women's Open," said Laurence Applebaum, CEO of Golf Canada. "There is a real excitement among golf fans and event enthusiasts in the celebrated return of the CP Women's Open to Vancouver, highlighted by world-class golf, a week-long festival experience and a meaningful legacy gift in support of the BC Children's Hospital Foundation."

CP has helped raise more than $16 million to support children's heart health in Canada during the nine years of CP's title sponsorship of the CP Women's Open.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About CP Has Heart

At CP, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CP Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $30 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.CPHasHeart.ca

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 319,000 golfers and more than 1,400 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

About the 2023 CP Women's Open

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 21-27, 2023, at the Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, B.C. Through its CP Has Heart program, title sponsor CP will once again make a substantial donation to the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship by supporting the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. The 2023 CP Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CP, Audi, RBC, theScore Bet, BDO, Levelwear, Titleist, FootJoy, JOURNIE Rewards, Hilton, Sleeman Clear 2.0, Johnsonville, RECIPE Unlimited, Masi Wines, Celebrity Cruises, STALK&BARREL, Matt & Steve's, Coca-Cola and is supported by the Province of British Columbia, and the Government of Canada. For information visit www.cpwomensopen.com.

About BC Children's Hospital Foundation

BC Children's Hospital is the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children and youth. It's one of the few pediatric medical and teaching facilities in Canada with an acute care centre, research institute, mental health facility, and rehabilitation centre all in one place. BC Children's provides specialized care, innovative therapies and pediatric expertise for BC's kids, including the sickest and most seriously injured. At BC Children's Hospital Foundation, we raise funds to provide kids with excellence in healthcare by continuously driving advancements provincially and globally. The generosity of donors fuels our ability to conquer childhood diseases, prevent illness and injury, and prioritize the unique needs of kids in every aspect of their care. Follow us at @bcchf or visit bcchf.ca for more information.

