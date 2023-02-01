Gut Health Pioneer Supergut Publishes Groundbreaking Clinical Study in Journal "Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism"

Supergut Becomes First Commercially Available, Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention to be Published in Leading Medical Journal

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough gut health nutrition brand Supergut had its peer-reviewed, clinical trial published this week in the highly-respected journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism: A Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics – an interdisciplinary journal for high-quality research and reviews in the areas of diabetes, obesity and metabolism.

The study showed that consistent consumption of Supergut shakes formulated with a proprietary resistant starch prebiotic fiber blend led to significant improvements in metabolic health (as measured by HbA1c), digestion, and health-related quality of life outcomes like sleep, mood, and energy levels.

Supergut's clinical trial builds on the growing body of evidence validating the importance of gut health on various dimensions of health. To the brand's knowledge, the Supergut study is the first commercially available, non-pharmaceutical intervention to be published in this high-credibility medical journal.

"This study shows the diverse, measurable benefits of Supergut's prebiotic fiber blend on quality of life and metabolic health outcomes," said Dr. Christopher Damman, MD, MA, gastroenterologist, Chief Medical and Science Officer at Supergut and former head of the microbiome program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "The bigger aim is to set a new evidence-based standard in functional food."

Supergut's study also marks the first clinical trial on resistant starch fiber from a food-tech company. The goal was to provide definitive evidence that its products deliver measurable results – establishing a higher standard relative to the growing category of nutraceuticals that claim gut health benefits, but lack clinical substantiation.

The results from this study validate a growing body of scientific evidence showing that resistant starch is the key to transforming the gut microbiome, boosting metabolic health, improving digestion, as well as enhancing mood and sleep.

Resistant starch is an all-natural form of non-digestible prebiotic fiber largely missing in Western diets. The gut-balancing benefits of resistant starch underscore the role the gut microbiome plays in overall health, helping control digestion and satiety, supporting prevention of diseases and improving physiologic and mental functioning in humans. The gut microbiome also helps regulate blood sugar levels and neurologic health.

Supergut's clinical trial was a three-arm, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial conducted over three months with 192 participants. Participants who consumed Supergut meal-replacement shakes for 12 weeks showed significantly improved blood sugar control relative to the placebo shake, as measured by HbA1c. They also experienced significant improvements in weight, blood pressure, digestion, and health-related quality of life measures relative to one or both control groups.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Stanford University and the Sonnenberg Lab to analyze how the intervention works in part through the gut microbiome. The microbiome analysis showed an increase in bacteria that produce beneficial byproducts called short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate. Butyrate plays a key role in stimulating hormones in your body like GLP-1 that regulate insulin response, appetite control and immune response.

The timing of this study is particularly notable given the increasing attention garnered by new diabetes and weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, which are based on GLP-1 hormones. Supergut, Wegovy and Ozempic are all rooted in the proliferation of research pointing to healthy blood sugar levels as key to weight management and overall health outcomes. But unlike the trending weight loss prescription injections Wegovy and Ozempic, Supergut uses an all-natural resistant starch fiber blend to stimulate the body's natural production of GLP-1. Supergut costs a fraction of the price of prescription drugs and does not require injections, which often result in uncomfortable gastrointestinal side effects.

While Supergut's study focused on daily consumption of shakes , Supergut also offers a full line of bars and fiber mixes – all of which include the same clinically-proven, patented, proprietary resistant starch blend. The bars, which recently won the Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Award, have sold out three times since launch.

Supergut is the only gut health nutrition company that has performed and published such rigorous clinical results, setting a new standard in the supplement and gut health industry. The company has broad ambitions to positively impact public health, making it both accessible and delicious by using food-as-medicine, and hopes to inspire other nutrition companies to follow suit by validating product claims with clinical evidence. The company primarily sells its products via its website, supergut.com .

ABOUT SUPERGUT

Supergut is the leading evidence-based nutrition brand designed to empower consumers to reclaim and sustain control over their bodies through the science of the gut microbiome, offering delicious and convenient functional foods. Harnessing the power of superfood resistant starch, Supergut offers scientifically-backed food products that are clinically-proven to improve metabolic and gut health while boosting overall quality of life. Supergut uses breakthrough research and their own gold-standard clinical study to create products that deliver measurable health results for customers, including shakes, fiber mixes, and bars which were recently recognized as Best Nutritional Bar of 2022 by Good Housekeeping. Founder Marc Washington launched Supergut (formerly Muniq) in 2020 on a mission to fix the broken food system and create alternative methods for individuals looking to transform their health through their gut. To learn more, visit supergut.com or follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok at @supergut.

