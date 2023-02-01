USAFacts Releases Fourth Annual 'State of the Union in Numbers' Report

2023 report highlights the instances of long COVID, a reduction in violent crime, the second-lowest population growth in history, and the rising number of immigrants turned away or apprehended.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, the nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government metrics, today released its fourth annual State of the Union in Numbers report. Unveiled ahead of the February 7 State of the Union, the report features data from more than 70 government sources and presents engaging visuals and statistics to help educate the public on the topics likely to be addressed in President Joe Biden's speech.

This year's report takes a detailed look at some of the most pressing issues facing America today, including crime, education, environment, the federal budget, healthcare, immigration, infrastructure, the US standard of living, and more.

"More and more Americans are looking for facts they can trust from their elected leaders," said USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald. "The State of the Union in Numbers is a data driven assessment of our country to empower the public with facts ahead of the State of the Union address. As the president shares his vision for the coming year, Americans can use the report's simple data visualizations to strengthen their understanding of the issues at hand."

Some of the top takeaways from this year's report include:

Immigration: 2.8 million immigrants were turned away or apprehended in 2022, the highest since 1980.

Crime: Violent crime per 100,000 decreased 1.7% in 2021, however homicides increased for the second-straight year.

COVID: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained below 11.7 weekly admissions per 100,000 but about 28% of people with COVID-19 experienced long COVID.

Standard of Living: Single adults without kids made up 29% of all US households in 2022, up from 13% in 1960.

Population: Population growth in 2022 (0.2%) was the second-lowest in US history following the 2021 record-low.

Federal Deficit: The federal government spent 28.7% more than it collected in 2022 with a $1.45 trillion deficit and is higher than the 2019 deficit of $1.11 trillion .

"The State of the Union in Numbers delivers unbiased data on government's priorities, allowing Americans to make a fact-based assessment of the president's annual speech, the rebuttal, and how our country is faring by the numbers," said USAFacts Founder Steve Ballmer. "The facts are shared without a political affiliation or agenda and without adjectives that can cloud the numbers. This is the government's own record. Americans deserve these unvarnished metrics to make their own determinations about how the country should move forward."

USAFacts analyzes the United States by offering a numbers-driven portrait of the American population, government finances, and governments' impact on society. It organizes data from official government sources to show how the money flows and its impact on the American people. USAFacts is committed to maintaining and expanding data for Americans' benefit without a political agenda, providing vital information as a free public service.

