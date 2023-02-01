WorkLLama's Latest Talent Marketing Automation Marks Continued Tech Investment

Next-generation talent marketing and shift management features drive competitive advantage for finding talent

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing suite, today announced several game-changing features to its platform, highlighting its commitment to investment in its technology. These benefits center around WorkLLama's unparalleled ability to help organizations access highly skilled talent at scale and on demand.

Our customers have seen a 42% increase in monthly engagement, a 23% increase in profitability, and an 81% decrease in absenteeism.

WorkLLama's continued investment in its shift management suite means full functionality is now available via its mobile app. Hiring managers and recruiters can leverage on-the-fly capabilities to quickly post and fill last-minute shifts. Users can chat with candidates in real-time, see who's checked in for a shift, know which shifts are unfilled or underfilled, and respond quickly to find additional talent. This functionality drives greater retention, productivity, and timely engagement with top talent.

"Shift work is a critical component for many industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and more. The ability to find workers where they're at means they can easily apply for critical shifts," said Saleem Khaja, COO, WorkLLama. "Our customers have seen a 42% increase in monthly engagement, a 23% increase in profitability, and an 81% decrease in absenteeism."

Additionally, WorkLLama's full content management system (CMS) provides customers with search engine optimized, branded career sites—a destination that offers next-gen talent marketing opportunities. The platform delivers massive impact for employers, including:

Effortless branding to top talent

Simple multimedia content management

Personalized job searches and performance insights

Now, WorkLLama delivers consumer-grade talent experiences with career sites that highlight an employer's brand, keeping them ahead of the competition for talent.

"Our CMS makes it simple to attract, engage, and nurture talent like never before," said Sugandan Dinakaran, Head of Product for WorkLLama. "Companies can market directly to top talent with personalized messaging, content, and job opportunities at scale, making talent attraction, retention, and redeployment easy."

Finally, customers leveraging Sofi, WorkLLama's AI-driven conversational chatbot, can now have two-way conversations with candidates via WhatsApp. This functionality provides extended global reach and a seamless connection with talent.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

