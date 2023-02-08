Marathon Health Ranked No. 1 Employer-Sponsored Healthcare Service

First vendor in category to become a Three-time Winner of Best in KLAS

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a national leader in delivering advanced primary care solutions for employers, today announced its selection as 2023 Best in KLAS in the employer sponsored healthcare services category. For employers of all sizes who struggle with how to contain the ever-rising cost of providing healthcare for their employees, Marathon Health is a proven solution that delivers cost savings and better health outcomes.

"Earning Best in KLAS is special because rankings are based exclusively on client experience," said Jeff Wells , MD, CEO.

"Achieving the No. 1 ranking in our industry is a tremendous honor for our care teams who work hard every day to provide the best care for our members. They deserve all the credit for this one," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "Earning Best in KLAS is special because the rankings are based exclusively on client experience. Every opportunity to use client feedback to improve where we can do better and celebrate when we're excelling is so valuable. It's an honor to partner with employers who care so deeply about creating a great culture for their employees and their families."

This award marks the third time that Marathon Health has earned Best in KLAS. To arrive at the rankings, KLAS validated experiences with more than 100 employers. Marathon Health achieved a score of 91.2 against a category average of 86.8 and earned the highest marks for loyalty, product, value and relationship.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with customers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, said KLAS CEO Adam Gale.

One surveyed client commented, "Marathon Health consistently exceeds our expectations. Their strength is their commitment to flexibility. They find solutions and provide us with options. Our numbers show that once we get our employees, their spouses and their dependents in the door, they are repeat customers. That says a lot about the team at Marathon Health."

Marathon Health's independent primary care platform gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients and remains free of any hospital or health system affiliation. Members who engaged with Marathon Health save their employers up to $2,000 per year and report better management of chronic conditions and overall health. To date, Marathon Health has saved its clients more than $1 billion in healthcare costs.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health simplifies healthcare for employers by combining independent primary care with value-driven population health management to deliver healthier members and meaningful savings. It operates physical and virtual health centers in all 50 states for employers of all sizes. Marathon Health is a three-time winner of "Best in KLAS" by KLAS research and is a five-time Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare winner. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com .

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

