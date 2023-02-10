Tickets, Registration Available for 'Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas' Event, Featuring Reveal of Final Dodge 'Last Call' Special-edition Vehicle

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival, scheduled for March 20, 2023, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will give enthusiasts the chance to witness Dodge pull back the curtain on the worldwide reveal of the brand’s final 2023 (PRNewswire)

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas will also showcase the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, which represents a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future

March 20, 2023 , in Las Vegas Ticket purchase and registration now open at www.Motortrend.com/DodgeLastCall for Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event on, in

Event marks the end of one era — the last of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms — and the birth of a new Dodge era of electrified muscle

Celebrity appearances will highlight the one-day drag racing and performance festival, including a special performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo

MotorTrend television personalities David Freiburger , Mike Finnegan , KJ Jones, Chris Jacobs and Alex Taylor , renowned blues and rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and automotive television host and personality Mike Musto are also scheduled to appear at the Roadkill Nights Vegas event

Limited registration available for Small Tire and Big Tire drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas will bring Dodge Thrill Rides, Challenger SRT Demon simulators, a cruise-in, sponsor/vendor midway areas, a post-event concert/afterglow and more to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas will serve as the first of two 2023 Dodge Roadkill Nights events, with the traditional stop scheduled for later this summer in metro Detroit

"Last Call" special-edition reveal will be available via Livestream on multiple online channels, including DodgeGarage.com

Event tickets, as well as drag racing and car show registration, are now available for the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event, giving gearheads the chance to reserve a front-row seat to witness Dodge pull back the curtain on the worldwide reveal of the brand's final 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model. The Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas high-adrenaline performance festival will fire up on March 20, 2023, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Enthusiasts can purchase general admission tickets and register for the event's cruise-in car show and drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as well as check out the complete event schedule, at www.Motortrend.com/DodgeLastCall.

The Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event will also serve as a celebration of a new, electrified chapter for the brand. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will share the spotlight in Las Vegas, showcasing a giant step forward on the performance brand's road to an electrified future. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept reimagines what a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can be and offers a glimpse at the brand's electric muscle car future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge.

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas is a one-day automotive festival that will bring all the elements of previous Roadkill Nights events held in the metro Detroit area to Las Vegas. Activities will include Small Tire and Big Tire drag racing on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dodge Thrill Rides and simulators, a car show and sponsor/vendor midway areas, a post-event concert/afterglow and more.

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas will serve as the first of two 2023 Roadkill Nights events. The traditional Roadkill Nights stop in metro Detroit will take place later this summer and will feature a new format for the event's popular Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race, pairing competitors in teams to use all-new Dodge Direct Connection HurriCrate engines as the foundational building blocks of their respective drag car build projects.

As with previous Roadkill Nights events, the Roadkill Nights Vegas performance fest will be packed with celebrity appearances, highlighted by a special performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo.

The Roadkill Nights Vegas event will also include celebrity appearances by MotorTrend television personalities David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan, KJ Jones, Chris Jacobs and Alex Taylor, renowned blues and rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and automotive television host and personality Mike Musto.

Gates for the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event will open to the public at noon PT on March 20, with the reveal of the final Dodge 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model scheduled to start in the 6 p.m. PT hour.

A Livestream feed of the reveal will be available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com, the Dodge YouTube channel, MotorTrend YouTube channel, as well as at MT+.

For complete event information, visit www.Motortrend.com/DodgeLastCall.

2023 Dodge Charger/Challenger "Last Call" Highlights

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas unleashes the seventh and final 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model, commemorating the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models have already been introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, and one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque.

Dodge also launched a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

