THE HERSHEY COMPANY PURCHASES STOCK FROM HERSHEY TRUST COMPANY

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it has completed a purchase of one million shares of its common stock from Hershey Trust Company, as Trustee for the Milton Hershey School Trust, for approximately $240 million, or $239.91 per share.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

"Share buybacks are an important part of our capital allocation strategy," said Steve Voskuil, Chief Financial Officer, The Hershey Company. "This transaction is consistent with that practice. The company's strong balance sheet enables continued flexibility to invest in our business to help drive future growth."

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company