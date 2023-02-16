SWAROVSKI ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MÄNNEDORF, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarovski names David Wielemans new Chief Financial Officer as of April 2023. David Wielemans will also become new member of Swarovski's Executive Committee and will report to Chief Executive Officer Alexis Nasard. Mr. Wielemans will be based in Männedorf, Switzerland. In this role, Mr. Wielemans is replacing Mr. Frederik Westring, currently CFO ad interim, who will leave Swarovski at the end of June to pursue other interests. Until then, Mr. Westring will continue leading special projects, reporting to the CEO, Alexis Nasard.

This appointment is a further step in the transformation of the company and represents another phase of Swarovski's luxurization journey.

David Wielemans is a senior financial executive with rich luxury and retail experience, with deep subject matter financial expertise. He joins from Essilor/Luxottica where his last role was the Co-CFO for the EssilorLuxottica Group as well as the Group CFO for Essilor International.

David Wielemans holds a Master of Finance and Accounting (DECF) degree from CNAM Paris (Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers)

Alexis Nasard, CEO, says "I am pleased to announce the appointment of this well- rounded and experienced leader. The breadth and depth of his expertise aligns perfectly with Swarovski's LUXignite strategy and will be a key asset as we continue our luxurization journey toward sustainable, profitable growth.

I, and everyone at Swarovski are deeply grateful for the contributions Frederik Westring brought to the Company over the past six years. He was a key player in shaping our new strategy, and in strengthening our results".

David Wielemans comments on his appointment, "I am delighted to join Swarovski. The combination of an iconic brand, fashion and retail expertise and a deep manufacturing savoir-faire makes Swarovski unique. I look forward to contributing to the success of LUXignite strategy and to anchoring robust financials together with Alexis and all Swarovski colleagues.

