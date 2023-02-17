Soli Organic™ Hires Tesla Veteran Jeff Jackson as Chief Infrastructure Officer, Driving Expansion and Innovation Across National Farm Footprint

Soli Organic attracts top senior leadership talent and builds differentiated facilities team as long-time Tesla, Samsung senior leader joins to drive expansion of industry-leading facilities bringing organic, affordable, sustainable products to consumers across the nation.

ROCKINGHAM, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soli Organic Inc. ("the Company"), the nation's only soil-based, indoor farming company delivering 100% USDA certified organic produce, has announced a new membership of the leadership team, building on its track record of attracting top talent across admired companies, and bringing the best thinking from across innovative fields to controlled environment agriculture. The Company has named Jeff Jackson as Chief Infrastructure Officer, leading building, geographic expansion, clean and low-carbon energy sourcing, scaled design, and facility innovation.

Jackson joins the Company following its recent close of a nearly $125 million Series D funding round. His expertise, combined with Soli Organic's existing facilities design and development team, will drive the build-out of additional high-tech, automated, soil-based indoor farms in key locations across the country, supporting the Company's position as a leader in innovative agriculture.

"We are committed to flipping the paradigm that organic must be more expensive. Our indoor farms provide sure supply of fresh, nearby, sustainably grown produce, and our technology allows us to provide the quality organic produce consumers want at prices they can afford. Demand in key markets is high and we are gaining leadership as we rise to meet it with expanded facilities in strategic locations," said Matt Ryan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Soli Organic. "Jeff will further accelerate our efforts in this next phase of growth, drawing on decades of experience with global brands well-known for fast growth and world-changing technology to drive the evolution of industries."



Jackson will leverage more than two decades of experience in operations, engineering, and construction to support the strategic development of Soli Organic's high-tech facilities and infrastructure. This will include leading the completion of forthcoming facilities in Brooks, Texas, and Marysville, Washington, as well as identifying and building new site locations in proximity to key markets, in partnership with communities and local officials. Jackson will also play a central role in executing the Company's sustainability and clean energy sourcing strategies.

Prior to joining Soli Organic, Jackson spent more than seven years at Tesla, where he was most recently Director of Infrastructure, and previously held senior leadership roles in operations and facilities at Samsung Austin Semiconductor.

"Throughout my career, I've had the pleasure of working with world-changing, visionary companies and leaders. I was attracted to Soli Organic's powerful combination of unmatched technology innovation, strong consumer value proposition, and increasing momentum," said Jackson. "I'm joining the Soli Organic team at an exciting time and look forward to further cementing the company's reputation for applying innovation to reduce the climate impact of the food system and expand access to organic, affordable options."

About Soli Organic Inc.

Founded in 1989 as Shenandoah Growers, Inc., Soli Organic Inc. is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic, soil-based growing system and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market – operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities. For more information, please visit www.soliorganic.com.

