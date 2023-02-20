Medical Solutions Announces Executive Promotions

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, today announced the promotion of two members of its senior leadership team. Chase Farmer has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, and Caroline van der Pool has been promoted to Chief of Staff.

Farmer has been with Medical Solutions for over 13 years, holding various positions within the company leading enterprise sales and account development, including oversight of its managed services program (MSP). As Chief Commercial Officer, Farmer will build on the successes of his previous role as Executive Vice President, Client Growth to further strengthen the company's vision to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care.

"It's an exciting time at Medical Solutions, and I am honored to be a part of leading innovative solutions that drive our client's ability to adapt in this fast-paced and ever-evolving industry," said Farmer. "Effective solution design has been the hallmark of Medical Solution's success. I'm proud of the part we play in ensuring great patient outcomes by connecting our clients to the industry's best clinicians."

In her new role as Chief of Staff, van der Pool will support the CEO and executive team in driving strategic initiatives, providing consultation to department leaders, assisting in the prioritization of business strategies, and accelerating outcomes. Joining Medical Solutions in early 2022, van der Pool brings with her a depth of knowledge and experience in market analysis, forecasting, and strategic planning to her new role. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this visionary team that places an emphasis on transforming our client's and clinician's experience," said van der Pool. "I look forward to working closely with our senior leadership to increase our effectiveness and move Medical Solutions forward as the leading talent healthcare ecosystem."

Medical Solutions has seen tremendous growth over the past several years and is the third-largest healthcare staffing company in the country. "Chase and Caroline both focus on results-driven processes with a strong emphasis on servant leadership, and we're grateful to have them on the executive team," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Solutions. "Connecting care to best serve our clients and clinicians to achieve the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes is what Medical Solutions is all about. Chase and Caroline bring a vast knowledge of the industry, proven track records, and the integrity and dedication to our purpose and values to their new roles that will help lead us into the future."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions' portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company's total workforce solutions ecosystem model. In 2023, Medical Solutions acquired HOST Healthcare; the award-winning healthcare staffing company adds to Medical Solutions' clinical staffing offerings. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

