Summit 7 Releases New Managed Security Solutions to Protect DoD Supply Chain

Summit 7, a national provider of Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions for the Aerospace and Defense industry, has announced its new Managed Service Provider offerings focused on contractors in the defense industrial base. The revamp of its managed services offering, Guardian, and the release of its managed security services offering, Vigilance, compliments the decorated Microsoft partner's achievement of winning the 2020 US security in compliance partner of the year award and the 2022 US compliance partner of the year award.

The new offerings are designed to help contractors in the defense industrial base meet their compliance requirements while also reducing their overall costs by taking advantage of Summit 7's expertise in managing all aspects of information security and compliance. In addition to providing a range of solutions that help customers reduce their IT costs and complexities through automated tools, Summit 7 offers a unique approach to cybersecurity that enables customers to focus on what matters most – their mission – while still meeting all required regulations.

"The future of the United States rests on the backs of manufacturers that support the US Department of Defense; Summit 7 feels that it is its duty to provide comprehensive managed services and managed security services as ongoing solutions to continue helping companies protect our Frontline, especially with the constantly evolving cyber-attacks on our nation." – Scott Edwards, CEO

Summit 7 Guardian

Guardian is a managed service provider that specializes in providing comprehensive IT security solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its services are designed to protect businesses from both internal and external threats, and they offer a variety of features to ensure the safety of their customers' systems. Benefits of using Guardian's services include 24/7 monitoring, ongoing risk assessment and recommendations, continuous security patching, alerting, and reporting. Guardian can help reduce costs associated with IT and security, provide access to expertise and resources, and help businesses stay compliant with industry regulations. Additional products and services are also available.

Summit 7 Vigilance

Vigilance is a managed security services provider that specializes in providing comprehensive threat scanning solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its services include managed firewall and intrusion prevention, web and email security, end-point security, threat intelligence, managed security monitoring, managed VPN, and identity and access management. With Vigilance, businesses can rest assured that their networks are being scanned for threats around the clock and any potential threats are quickly identified and addressed.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions and managed services have led the way in meeting security and compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

