Cadence Education Expands Montessori Portfolio with The Suzuki School and Montessori Teacher Education Institute of Atlanta

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of both The Suzuki School and the Montessori Teacher Education Institute (MTEI) in Atlanta, Georgia. This acquisition will significantly boost Cadence Education's presence in the Southeast, adding three new campus locations in the Buckhead, Northside Drive, and Ponce City Market neighborhoods of Atlanta to its portfolio. The Montessori Teacher Education Institute (MTEI) will complement Cadence Education's offering, providing essential training to support the growth and development of Montessori early childhood educators.

The Suzuki School, established in Atlanta in 1976, has an outstanding reputation for its commitment to providing high-quality Montessori education to children. With this acquisition, Cadence Education is expanding its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to providing children with an exceptional education while honoring each child's natural talent and ability.

MTEI will serve as a hub for Cadence Education's Montessori teacher training and certification programs, providing early educators with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the Montessori classroom. The Montessori Teacher Education Institute of Atlanta is affiliated with the American Montessori Society and accredited by MACTE (Montessori Accreditation Council for Teacher Education.), offering quality educational programming with highly experienced faculty. MTEI will continue to deliver teacher training in Infant & Toddler, Early Childhood, and Elementary programs to adult learners, both from Cadence schools and other quality Early Childhood Education providers, seeking credentials to become qualified Montessori educators.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of The Suzuki School and the Montessori Teacher Education Institute of Atlanta, as they both become part of the Cadence Education family," said Leigh-Ellen Louie , CEO of Cadence Education. "This acquisition demonstrates our unwavering commitment to high-quality Montessori education, expands our offerings in Atlanta, and reinforces our dedication to diversity and inclusion with a brand that prioritizes culturally responsive teaching practices. We look forward to serving the families in this community and providing a first-class early childhood education experience for their children."

Cadence Education boasts a portfolio of nearly 300 premium preschools and elementary schools, spanning 40 diverse brands across the United States. In the past two years, the company has increased its commitment to Montessori-based education through the acquisition of 14 additional Montessori schools, bringing the total number of Montessori schools under its umbrella to 22. This substantial growth highlights Cadence Education's dedication to providing top-quality early learning experiences to families across the nation.

Paula Charles, President and CEO of The Suzuki School, said: "I was attracted to Cadence Education because of its commitment to quality education and high standards. I knew it would continue the legacy that started in collaboration with Dr. Shinichi Suzuki in 1976 when the school was founded, and work to strengthen the Montessori program while offering new opportunities for our highly committed employees. Over the last five decades we have diligently worked to build an outstanding reputation, and we are confident that Cadence Education will continue to enhance its programming and offerings to the Atlanta community. We are thankful to SchoolWise Partners , who acted as our exclusive advisor to The Suzuki School and its shareholders on the transaction."

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 300 private preschools across the country. With more than 29 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

