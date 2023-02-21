Molex Releases Miniaturization Report, Highlighting Expert Insights and Innovations in Product Design Engineering and Leading-Edge Connectivity

Miniaturization impacts every industry from automotive and consumer products to data centers and medical devices as more functionality is squeezed into smaller spaces

Cross-disciplinary skills in electrical, mechanical and manufacturing engineering are needed to optimize miniaturization opportunities and remove obstacles

Designers must 'think big to go small' to redefine connectivity innovations to address communications, power and I/O processing requirements

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has released a new report on miniaturization in product design that highlights the cross-disciplinary engineering design and manufacturing expertise required to integrate an onslaught of increasingly sophisticated features and functionality into constantly shrinking device footprints. The report, "Mastering Miniaturization, Expert Perspectives," offers insights on how to navigate top trade-offs when meeting the cost and space requirements of densely packaged electronics amid the increasing demand for lighter, smaller products.

Molex has released a new report on miniaturization in product design that highlights the cross-disciplinary engineering skills and expertise required to meet growing demands for more functionality packed into smaller spaces. (PRNewswire)

"Design engineers must 'think big to go small,' especially when applying high-speed connectors onto printed circuit boards (PCBs) reliably," said Brian Hauge, SVP and president, Consumer & Commercial Solutions, Molex. "Cross-functional expertise in electrical, mechanical and manufacturing process engineering is needed to deliver microelectronic interconnects that operate at higher speeds without sacrificing long-term reliability, while still remaining commercially viable Molex's industry-leading miniaturization capabilities are backed by a legacy of delivering the smallest, densest and most advanced connectivity solutions available today."

As miniaturization continues to permeate every industry and application category, product designers must balance competing factors, including:

Power and thermal management

Signal integrity and integration

Component and system integration

Mechanical stress and manufacturability

Precision, volume manufacturing and costs

The report addresses miniaturization trends in consumer devices and medical wearables, as well as demand for smaller, lighter electronics and connectors in automotive, data center and industrial applications. Observations from experts across different sectors also shed light on how miniaturization is impacting factories, data centers, automobiles, medical wearables, smartphones, the evolution of 5G, and more.

Miniaturization Redefines Innovation

Examples of new and game-changing Molex solutions help underscore the various ways that miniaturization is redefining innovation by reducing size, weight and placement of components and connectors, including:

Molex Market Insights

Kyle Glissman , global product manager, Molex Transportation Division:

"The ability to move toward 0.5-millimeter terminals has a compounding effect as there's much better density to fit more content and capabilities in a smaller space."

Kenji Kijima , director of mobile solutions, Molex Consumer & Commercial Solutions:

"With 5G, you need more antenna modules and RF functionality inside the phone, as well as bigger batteries for greater power, which creates pressure to shrink other components."

Brett Landrum , VP, Global Innovation & Design, Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company:

"Miniaturization is driving usability while taking human-connected design to the next level."

Gus Panella , director of interconnect technology, Molex Data Specialty Solutions:

"Applications are driving I/O density, which is stretching limits of the material physics for the PCB, which has led to moving connectors onto the silicon substrate."

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

