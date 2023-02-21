SAVAGE CONTENT RELEASES FIRST LOOK FROM "CHILDREN OF BRONZEVILLE"

FEATURING EMERGING ARTISTS, JOSHUA BANBURY AND VANISHA GOULD, And GRAMMY® AWARD WINNER SAMARA JOY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month and Samara Joy's extraordinary GRAMMY® Awards success winning for Best New Artist and Jazz Vocal Album, Savage Content is pleased to provide this first look into their upcoming Children of Bronzeville project with three outstanding performances featuring Joshua Banbury, Vanisha Gould and Samara Joy. They are accompanied by acclaimed Jazz pianist, Aaron Diehl.

Children Of Bronzeville (PRNewswire)

Children of Bronzeville is a song cycle based on children's poems by Gwendolyn Brooks, a Chicago native who was born in Bronzeville in 1915 and in 1950 became the first African American to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize in poetry. The songs, written by Jazz/classical composer Patrick Zimmerli, blend elements of Jazz, pop and classical music.

Joshua Banbury "Dave" - https://youtu.be/kLGjzuaRIuc

Vanisha Gould "Rudolph Is Tired of the City" - https://youtu.be/_bS8WDNACMo

Samara Joy "Dekoven" - https://youtu.be/Vl1Rti1lb0o

ABOUT CHILDREN OF BRONZEVILLE

Our mission is to share the universal spirit of childhood through a dazzling video presentation, where the timeless poetry of Gwendolyn Brooks is brought to life through the powerful music composed by Patrick Zimmerli wrapped into an allegorical tale. Children of Bronzeville is a celebration of the joy, imagination, beauty, and freedom of childhood.

ABOUT SAVAGE CONTENT

Our mission at Savage Content is to reimagine the ways in which we present and enjoy music and entertainment with thoughtful, exciting, and innovative programming for all that share the love of music!

CONNECT WITH SAVAGE CONTENT

Savage Content (PRNewswire)

