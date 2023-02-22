Authority Brands Expands Portfolio of Home Service Companies and Looks Ahead to a Successful 2023

Leading Home Service Franchise Group Achieved Strong Development in 2022, Acquiring Four New Home Service Brands and Experiencing a 15% Increase in System-Wide Revenue

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today that it achieved significant success in 2022, acquiring four strong home-service brands and experiencing a jump in year-over-year growth across its entire brand portfolio. With the addition of Woofie's, DRYmedic Restoration Services, The Junkluggers, and Color World Painting, Authority Brands celebrated its fifth year in business by continuing to build a portfolio of brands that perfectly complement each other and are committed to being the best in their industry.

"At Authority Brands we firmly believe in supporting each franchisee's growth. We offer unparalleled marketing programs and support, top-of-the-line technology in each brand's respective industry; playbooks and formulas for operational and financial success and other resources aimed at driving strong returns for our franchisees. Our success in 2022 is a strong testament to these efforts," said Craig Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer of Authority Brands. "Our team is looking forward to building on this incredible momentum as we venture through 2023. We have big plans that include looking for new opportunities that will expand our footprint with up-and-coming home service brands."

Highlights of the success and milestones these brands achieved include:

America's Swimming Pool opened 12 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 13% YoY growth

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing opened 8 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 8% YoY growth

The Cleaning Authority opened 14 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 16% YoY growth

Color World Paining opened 10 new franchises and broke previous same store revenue records with 8% YoY growth

Homewatch CareGivers opened 10 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 10% YoY growth

The Junkluggers opened 16 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 14% YoY growth

Mister Sparky opened 8 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 21% YoY growth

Monster Tree Service opened 6 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 19% YoY growth

Mosquito Squad opened 4 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 13% YoY growth

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning opened 14 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 16% YoY growth

STOP Restoration broke previous revenue records with 16% YoY growth

Woofie's opened 10 new franchises and broke previous revenue records with 40% YoY growth

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands' family of franchise companies include leading home service brands America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's.

Authority Brands is looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 14 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

sguffey@fish-consulting.com

