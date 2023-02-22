Lean Solutions Group Taps Alejandro Romo as its New Chief Human Resources Officer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce Alejandro Romo has joined the team as its chief human resources officer (CHRO). Romo brings more than 23 years of experience in human resources.

Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines. (PRNewswire)

"Alejandro's ability to deliver tangible value across operating units is unmatched," said Robert Cadena , CEO.

He built his career executing business transitions, implementing talent acquisition affairs and operations, building and developing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies, and amplifying and expanding profit growth.

"As an experienced human resources professional, I am eager to take my talents to Lean Solutions Group," said Romo. "I look forward to developing and executing a strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of one of the most respected companies in the transportation and logistics industry."

Prior to joining Lean Solutions Group, Romo served as the head of human resources for PepsiCo Beverages Mexico, Andean Region, Central American, and Caribbean. There, he managed more than 70,000-plus employees across 23 key markets.

"Alejandro's ability to deliver tangible value across operating units is unmatched," said Robert Cadena, co-founder and CEO of Lean Solutions Group. "We are excited for him to join our C-suite at Lean Solutions Group and assist with a variety of HR duties including hiring new talent, reviewing employee performance evaluations, and providing guidance on HR matters."

Romo studied at the ITESO Guadalajara, Mexico, where he earned a Bachelor of Industrial Relations. He received his World Class Employer Branding certification from the Employer Branding Academy.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

Press Contact – Lean Solutions Group

Scott Tims

Pierpont Communications

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group