USG advances its commitment to a sustainable future with the approval of its Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) targets

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Corporation ("USG"), an industry-leading manufacturer of building materials and innovative solutions, announces that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved its 2030 emission reduction targets. USG is one of just a few companies in the U.S. building-product sector that has signed onto SBTi, and the approval is a significant step towards the company's commitment to building a sustainable future.

"USG is committed to using sustainability as a lens to think about our products, our processes, and our impact on the world," said Chris Griffin, President and CEO, USG Corporation. "Our heritage is one of responsibility and environmental stewardship. We are intensely focused on innovating and manufacturing in a manner that minimizes environmental impact while preserving natural resources for future generations. As we look toward building a more sustainable future, I am incredibly proud of our 2030 Sustainability goals and the approval of our ambitious SBTi targets."

Transforming its footprint by reducing emissions is one of four sustainability goals that the company announced in 2022. USG's other goals include enhancing customer well-being by creating healthier and more sustainable products, delivering a circular economy with the creation of recycling programs for jobsite waste, and putting people first by ensuring a physically safe and healthy work environment for all employees.

"When it comes to sustainability, USG is an industry leader with a proactive approach to climate change," Griffin adds. "There is much work to be done, but we acknowledge our duty in acting sustainably at all levels to ensure a greener future."

Science based targets are targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. USG has signed on to reduce carbon emissions from manufacturing (Scope 1 and 2) at the WB-2°C (well below 2°C) level, which equates to a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. USG has also committed to reducing carbon emissions associated with purchased raw materials and services, transportation and waste generation (Scope 3) by 15% within the same period.

USG Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, USG serves construction markets worldwide through its Gypsum and Ceilings businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. USG wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing, roofing, and interior finishing products enable customers to build outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit www.usg.com

With the goal of a low-carbon economy in mind, SBTi is a program for companies to make a public commitment to play their part in meeting the requirements to reduce global warming. The initiative is a collaboration among the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. For additional information, visit www.sciencebasedtargets.org

