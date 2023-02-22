York Space Systems is Proud to Announce Dirk Wallinger has been Nominated for Via Satellite's 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year Award

York Space Systems is Proud to Announce Dirk Wallinger has been Nominated for Via Satellite's 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year Award

The satellite and space communities can vote to help Dirk Wallinger win the industry's most prestigious annual award, The Satellite Executive of the Year.

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), a Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to complete space mission solutions, announces Dirk Wallinger has been nominated for the most prestigious award in the satellite industry, Via Satellite's 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year Award. The nominees are chosen for durable contributions made to the global satellite market including innovative technologies, best practices, important services, or any combination of these. Likewise, it recognizes lasting contributions of their achievements.

In 2012, Wallinger set out to build a company that would radically improve spacecraft affordability and revolutionize the aerospace industry, re-positioning the United States to be the continued leader of the space economy. Today, York is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in the manufacture of spacecraft platforms, end-to-end customer space solutions, cloud-based spacecraft development tools, and real-time web-based mission tasking executing as one of the only small company aerospace primes in the industry.

York's work ranges from government customers like NOAA addressing climate change, to commercial customers utilizing space-based data to develop solutions to make food production more sustainable at scale, to developing exclusive dedicated communications systems addressing the latest cybersecurity threats for Fortune 100 global enterprises. York is helping the U.S. to lead a new revolution where the country's infrastructure, defense, and awareness is protected and insulated from new global threats.

"Our goal at York has always been and will continue to be delivering the best products at the best price for both our government and commercial customers," said Wallinger. "A huge part of what has enabled York to be so successful has been our prioritization of rapid deployment and guaranteed fixed price contracting as well as our acute focus on the needs of our customers. I'm very proud of the work the team has done over the last decade to bring us to this level and dedicate this recognition to their hard work."

The winner of the 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team and votes that come directly from industry. The public can vote for Dirk Wallinger online. Past winners include Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer for Mynaric (2021), Gwynne Shotwell, President of SpaceX (2020, 2017), Steve Collar, CEO of SES (2019), Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium (2018), and other high-profile industry leaders.

"The Satellite Executive of the Year award remains the most prestigious individual award in our industry. It has been running now since 1988 and has seen a wide spectrum of winners across all different parts of the industry," said Mark Holmes, Sr. Editorial Director of Via Satellite. "The award is the past, the present and the future wrapped in one, and the winner joins a club of people that spans multiple decades and eras."

Voting closes at noon ET on March 14. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2023 on Wednesday, March 15 at the Via Satellite Awards Luncheon, which is open to all conference-level attendees. Register for SATELLITE here and press can register here.

For more information on the award, or to vote for Dirk Wallinger, please visit https://www.satellitetoday.com/vote.

About Via Satellite

Via Satellite provides essential news and expert business analysis on the global satellite communications marketplace, including current and evolving applications, infrastructure issues, technology, and business and regulatory developments around the word reaches the most engaged community of satellite professionals and qualified industry decision makers.

About SATELLITE 2023

SATELLITE unites a diverse community of aerospace and connectivity thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts from around the world for the largest and most important global satellite technology event of the year. The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition will take place on March 13-16, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (801 Mt. Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001). For more information, please visit www.SATShow.com.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability and is leading the industry in transforming and enabling next-generation space mission operations worldwide. York specializes in rapid production of complete mission-ready spacecraft platforms leveraging commercial development applied to numerous government and commercial missions. York's complete solution includes spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration and test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations. By leveraging York's existing technology solutions customers can rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's proven S-CLASS and LX-CLASS platforms are standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft executing ISR, remote proximity, weather, and communication missions for a wide variety of government and commercial customers. It is fully compatible with most launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When combined with York's cloud-based mission tasking and autonomous operations center, customers get an ultra-low-cost solution for on-demand data collection and analytics. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com.

