Cayster Inc. and Ivoclar Inc. Announce Collaboration To Advance Digital Dentistry

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayster Inc., a developer of software and solutions for digital dentistry, announced a strategic collaboration with Ivoclar Inc. and its VivaScan intraoral scanning technology. The collaboration marks a new era in digital dentistry and intraoral scanning experience and will enable dentists, laboratories, trainers and mentors to seamlessly collaborate in real-time.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our groundbreaking technology to Ivoclar, a company that is a leader in so many facets of digital dentistry," said Dr. Gary Kaye, Chairman and Co-founder Cayster Inc.

Cayster's innovative software and digital dentistry ecosystem eliminates inefficiencies by integrating disparate technologies and provides dental offices and dental laboratories with an end-to-end solution that enhances clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

"Our approach to technology is to build an intuitive user experience that connects directly with what users want to accomplish by leveraging Cayster's deep expertise in AI, UX and distributed systems … " said Adi Narayan, CEO and co-founder Cayster Inc.

Cayster's robust all-in-one digital platform significantly reduces remakes, improves turn-around- times and minimizes chairside adjustments and connects seamlessly with financial and business intelligence platforms.

"This is a transformative step in advancing dentistry", says Chris Holden , President, Ivoclar Inc. - North America. "This collaboration leverages Ivoclar's digital workflow and dental expertise jointly with Cayster's technology application producing an amazing user experience while delivering an elevated standard of patient care."

About Cayster Inc.

Cayster Inc. develops innovative software for the practice of digital dentistry. Cayster's technology platform provides a digital ecosystem for dentists and dental laboratories and improves clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Cayster is privately held and backed by institutional and individual investors. Learn more at www.cayster.com.

