Jennifer Stallone's Serious Skincare taps brand accelerator Neon Flux to broker $42 million deal with A360 Media.

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Flavin-Stallone, co-founder of Serious Skincare, and data-driven brand accelerator Neon Flux announce a $42 million dollar media partnership with Accelerate360 (A360) Media. The partnership will see Serious Skincare featured across A360 media's more than 20 publications.

"We are extremely proud to broker this opportunity for everyone," says Neon Flux CEO, Adam Wellington. "It will lift global awareness for Serious Skincare to new heights, further accelerating its already impressive 2022 growth."

"Serious Skincare's transformative skincare solutions make the products an ideal fit for our portfolio of health and wellness-centered brands," shares David Parry, CEO of A360 Media.

"As we continue to grow our omnichannel presence, we are excited to partner with A360, one of the largest media platforms for beauty, health and wellness consumers," adds Jennifer Flavin-Stallone of Serious Skincare. "I am excited that this unique partnership will allow even more women and men to experience the amazing, transformative benefits of Serious Skincare."

Since launching in 1993, Serious Skincare has become a beauty industry leader with its range of unique, targeted products. Originally formulated to combat acne, Serious Skincare's professional-grade formulas address a variety of issues. Co-founder Jennifer Flavin-Stallone joined forces with Serious Skincare's creator to bring the brand to national prominence. With the assistance of Neon Flux, Serious Skincare has one of the strongest online footprints for an e-commerce skincare brand, with more than $2.6 billion in sales since launching, and over 1 million units sold annually.

For more than 100 years, A360 Media has owned and operated leading health, beauty, wellness and celebrity media brands. Today, A360 media brands reach more than 100 million people monthly across its magazine and digital platforms. Additionally, its magazines are delivered to over 56,000 retail locations weekly. A360 media's reach and demographic makes the company a perfect fit for Serious Skincare, as the e-commerce retailer continues to bolster its already impressive digital presence.

A "one-stop-shop" for maximizing digital success with advanced technology and end-to-end tactics, Neon Flux has catapulted many beauty and wellness brands to new heights since opening in 2020. Neon Flux oversees all aspects of a brands' online presence, including identifying and facilitating partnership with key media. Neon Flux's unique business model aligns incentives for all stakeholders, and the accelerator already has a collective $1 billion in brand exits.

