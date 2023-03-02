Mill District Velo Cultivates Community Through Spring Cycling Events

Healdsburg's latest mixed-use development will host over 20 rides from March to May to bring families,

friends and community together

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill District , Healdsburg's latest mixed-use development, will blend cycling with social and culinary experiences as Mill District Velo hosts over 20 cycling events this spring. These experiences include midweek rides with Mill District Ambassadors Ted and Laura King, a women's only weekend intended to bring out friendship and physical challenge, and rides led by Michelin-starred chefs that include a family-style meal with wine pairings and more.

Image Credit: Daylen Yang (PRNewswire)

Healdsburg’s latest mixed-use development will host over 20 rides from March to May to bring the community together

Mill District Velo aims to be a leader in sustainable transportation and encourage the human powered way to get around wine country. This hub for the cycling community in Sonoma County enables pedal enthusiasts to experience local food, wine, landscape and culture through exploration, while making friends and new connections along the way. With rides beginning and ending at Mill District's mixed-use development, Mill District Velo infuses a health and wellness culture and energy into the future neighborhood development.

Mill District's developer, Replay Destinations , is renowned for creating luxury destinations and communities that immerse homeowners in a rich array of playful, social and active experiences. There are many commodity driven builders in the world, Replay distinguishes itself as an experience driven developer and as such works to create memories and experiences for homeowners that put them in a position of understanding what it may be like to live at each destination. This community outlook and Healdsburg's cycling scene is what led to the creation of Mill District Velo. Mill District Velo's rides seek to bring cyclists from all over Sonoma County together to discover why Healdsburg and the surrounding roads are rated among the "7 Greatest Rides on Earth."

"We're proud to call this a cycling community as it is hard to call it a club," said Mill District Managing Director David Hill. "Clubs have been around in cycling forever. This is more of a celebration and homage, and yet at the same time a way for cycling to give back to the community while simultaneously bringing its members together and strengthening their bond."

For years, top cycling professionals have known that Sonoma County is one of the best places to train. With Sonoma County's spectacular spring weather, Mill District Velo riders can enjoy the experience of the one-of-a-kind program not found anywhere else in the country.

Mill District Velo's spring rides offer experiences for everyone, no matter age or skill level, with each varying by pace and difficulty. Mill District hopes to attract new riders looking for a strong sense of community as well as experienced riders looking for a challenge with the following rides:

Coffee with the Kings: March 15, March 28, April 4, April 11, April 18 and May 2

Former professional cyclist Ted King and his wife Laura will host a midweek ride beginning at 9 a.m. with coffee, conversations and pastries to follow.

Grit + Luxe: Women's Weekend: March 17 - 19

Grit + Luxe is designed around five pillars of a perfect cycling weekend: sunshine, adventure, good food and drink, friendship and physical challenge. Many women's events are oriented toward the beginner cyclist, but Mill District Velo wanted to offer a weekend to intermediate to advanced women cyclists.

Critical Mass: March 31

Mill District Velo will host the Healdsburg Running Club with this family-friendly ride as they work together to decrease dependency on cars and encourage mass transit and riding. Any type of bike and all riders are welcome, making it a great option for the whole family.

Chef Cycling Series: April 1, April 30, May 7

This is the first official series that will offer a morning of riding through "ride country" with a guest chef and their inspired meal. The chefs featured in this experience include John McConnell of Clif Family Winery, Ari Weisswasser of Glen Ellen Star and Matthew Accarrino of SPQR and Mattina.

"Mill District Velo's adventure rides in Sonoma County offer vineyard laden roads, gentle to rolling terrain, the opportunity for some challenging climbs, and are usually exploding with greenery and wildflowers in the spring, and completely golden in the summer and fall months," said Ted King. "Mill District Velo gives riders the ability to get lost and slow down amid towering redwoods, an experience unique to this corner of the globe. We're proud to be a part of this cycling hub bringing the Healdsburg community together, because that is what Mill District Velo is at its core."

Spring rides range from free to $125, with the exception of Grit + Luxe Women's Ride weekend, which is $295 for the multi-day event. Registration must be made in advance as space is limited. For a complete list of community rides including Toaster's Rides for an advanced pace, Ted's XL'ent Adventure - a group bikepacking experience, and others, visit milldistricthealdsburg.com/velo .

About Mill District:

In the heart of downtown Healdsburg, Mill District is a 9.6-acre neighborhood formerly existing for decades as the Nu Forest Products lumber mill. The $500 million project celebrates this industrial history in its architecture and design, while creating residences focused on contemporary luxury. Developed by Replay Destinations, the first residences of the new neighborhood will include an exclusive collection of 43 residences with integrated architecture and interior design by AD100 architect Olson Kundig, featuring open concept living spaces that live seamlessly indoors and out ideal for effortless entertaining in food and wine country. Beyond the beautiful residences, Mill District will include a neighborhood park ringed by preserved heritage redwood trees, a luxury boutique hotel, shops and restaurant — all set among walkways, gardens, and steps to Healdsburg's town plaza. To learn more about Mill District, visit milldistricthealdsburg.com and follow @milldistricthealdsburg and @milldistrictvelo on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Taylor Stewart

taylor@theabbiagency.com

(P) 775.446.7448

Link to Photos: Here

Photo Credit: Daylen Yang

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mill District