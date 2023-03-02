The Journey Begins With an Original Series in Fall 2023, Followed by a Toy Line Slated to Debut in 2024 Alongside an Expansive Licensed Consumer Product Program

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today the debut of an exciting new, fantasy-adventure children's franchise, Unicorn Academy. A Netflix-original animated series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will transport audiences to a magical world as they follow Sophia™ on her journey from ordinary to extraordinary – as she discovers her destiny as a unicorn rider. The epic adventure begins with a 72-minute movie premiere event and episodic content slated for release this fall, followed by a toy line, digital game and expansive licensed consumer product rollout in 2024.

Spin Master Announces New Fantasy-Adventure Franchise Unicorn Academy™®, With Fully Branded Experiences Planned Across Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Unicorn Academy is the boarding school of every kid's dreams. Located on Unicorn Island™, Sophia and the rest of the freshman class must bond with a unicorn to unlock their magical powers; only then can they learn to become revered protectors of the island and its magic - all while balancing classwork and navigating new friendships. The series is adapted from The New York Times bestselling books originated and published by Nosy Crow, written by Julie Sykes and published in North America by Penguin Random House.

"We are thrilled to invite kids to unlock the magic along with us at Unicorn Academy," says Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment. "Engaging characters, exciting stories, and of course, majestic unicorns with magical powers will captivate audiences of all ages. The diverse heroes from the original book series along with the powerful bond between rider and unicorn inspired us to create a vibrant, animated adaptation. Set in an enchanting world of magic and mystery, stories are brought to life with world-class animation, a cinematic score, and irresistible songs for an immersive entertainment experience."

Building out a multiplatform franchise experience, Spin Master Entertainment has content planned through 2025, with more than 250 minutes of short and long-form content produced to date including original shorts and music videos.

"Our team has done an amazing job of bringing the magic of Unicorn Academy across all play patterns," says Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President and CEO. "We want to be where kids are; whether it's in toy boxes, on their TV screens, or on digital devices, Unicorn Academy will be there to ignite, engage and inspire new fans. Kids are going to fall in love with the experience of connecting with the characters and entering the world of Unicorn Island. This is our biggest production to date because we truly believe this will resonate with a generation of kids on various play platforms."

With proven success building global fandoms, Spin Master's dynamic new franchise will serve as a catalyst - fueling innovative toys, digital games and a rich marketplace of licensing opportunities for a highly engaged 6–9-year-old core fanbase including an official companion tie-in novelization as the first title, to be published and sold internationally by Nosy Crow.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, mediarelations@spinmaster.com

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Spin Master Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spin Master