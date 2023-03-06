Hamamatsu and Siemens Healthineers announce the distribution of the whole slide scanners to clinical markets

HAMAMATSU, Japan, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu, a leading manufacturer of photonics devices, including whole slide scanners for digital pathology, today announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Siemens Healthineers. Under the agreement, Hamamatsu will provide NanoZoomer* whole slide scanners to support Siemens Healthineers expansion into digital pathology in the Americas and Europe.

Digital pathology is at a tipping point, and the evolution from glass to digital is already transforming standards of care. The technological combination of high-speed, high-resolution imaging; trusted medical data storage; fast, secure data transmission; and intuitive, inter-operable workflows with continual improvements in AI, are the key pillars supporting this movement.

Hamamatsu brings over 60 years of experience in photonics engineering to bear on the development of NanoZoomer scanners, resulting in instruments renowned for image quality, reliability, and ease of use. When coupled with Hamamatsu's dedication to customer service, Hamamatsu users experience the best combination of robust performance and personalized support.

Siemens Healthineers brings decades of experience in diagnostics, enterprise imaging, and healthcare IT. The partnership with Hamamatsu NanoZoomer whole slide scanners will help Siemens Healthineers bridge the gap between radiology and pathology to reach the full potential of digital operations in patient care.

This partnership between Hamamatsu and Siemens Healthineers will create tremendous value for laboratories and healthcare ecosystems," said, Fumio Iwase, Executive Officer, Division Director, Systems Division at Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. "Together, we will help laboratories across healthcare systems adopt digital pathology by seamlessly integrating pathologists' workflow with hardware to provide the utmost patient care." Mr. Iwase believes integrating complex hardware and software solutions into pathologists' workflow is critical to maximizing the potential of digital pathology in clinical environments.

"We now complement our portfolio for digital pathology with the products and expertise of Hamamatsu," said Christian Zapf, Head of Digital & Automation at Siemens Healthineers. "Together with our strong Syngo Carbon portfolio in enterprise imaging IT, we can now help our customers to comprehensively gain the benefits of a digital transformation in digital pathology."

In the US, C13220-01MD NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system is intended for in vitro diagnostic use.

NanoZoomer® S360MD Slide scanner system ("NanoZoomer® System") is an automated digital slide creation, viewing, and management system.The NanoZoomer® System is intended for in vitro diagnostic use as an aid to the pathologist to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded ("FFPE") tissue. The NanoZoomer® System is not intended for use with frozen section, cytology, or non-FFPE hematopathology specimens.

In Europe, following products are regulatory compliant for IVDR (EU), UKCA (UK) and IvDO (CH) for in vitro diagnostic use:

C13220-21MDEU NanoZoomer S360MD Slide scanner system, C16600-21MDEU NanoZoomer S60v2MD Slide scanner system and C16300-21MDEU NanoZoomer S20MD Slide scanner system.

NanoZoomer® Slide scanner system ("NanoZoomer® System") is an automated digital slide creation, viewing, and management system.The NanoZoomer® System is intended for in vitro diagnostic use as an aid to the pathologist to review and interpret digital images of surgical pathology slides prepared from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded ("FFPE") tissue. The NanoZoomer® System is not intended for use with frozen section, cytology, or non-FFPE hematopathology specimens.The NanoZoomer® System comprises the Scanner and the NZViewMD Software. The NanoZoomer® System is for creation and viewing of digital images of scanned glass slides that would otherwise be appropriate for manual visualization by conventional light microscopy. It is the responsibility of a qualified pathologist to employ appropriate procedures and safeguards to assure the validity of the interpretation of images obtained using NanoZoomer® System.

Syngo Carbon consists of several products which are (medical) devices in their own right. Some products are under development and not commercially available. Future availability cannot be ensured.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

Information furnished by Hamamatsu Corporation is believed to be reliable. However, no responsibility is assumed for possible inaccuracies or omissions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

