Jane, a female-driven online marketplace, celebrates International Women's Day

LEHI, Utah, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane.com is a curated boutique marketplace by women, for women. Built on more than 2,000 women-owned businesses across the U.S. featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, accessories, home décor, children's clothing and more, International Women's Day is every day on Jane. The company is proudly celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day with a curated feed of empowerment products and seller success stories through its inspirational blog.

Jane proudly holds the banner high for sisterhood in everything the company and community does to inspire and empower every woman in all that she is. With 90% of sellers being businesses owned or run by women and families, Jane's ultimate mission is to be the marketplace committed to discovering and supporting women-owned businesses.

"Jane has helped me not only grow my business over the years by connecting my shop to sellers across the country, but by being my biggest cheerleader and source of support," said Heather Gray, owner of Shop Suey Boutique in Redlands, California. "My Jane business has been so successful that I now have a brick-and-mortar store which has been a dream come true. Jane is a partner and champion for women not only in business, but in life."

The Jane platform unites female entrepreneurs by giving them a space to scale their businesses while connecting them to like-minded customers. In addition to the seller community, the Jane corporate team is women-led. Women comprise 69% of the entire team, including 70% of its senior leadership team and three C-Suite leaders: CEO Joana McKenna, CFO Krista Kochivar and COO Laura Ravo.

"Behind every incredible woman in the Jane community is another, and all are sources of inspiration and breaking the glass ceiling — we celebrate women year-round," said CEO Joana McKenna. "When someone shops on Jane, they aren't just buying something, they are buying into something — and we're proud to help make it easier for communities nationwide to discover, support and celebrate women by being a one-stop shop."

The core essence of Jane is empowering the everyday shopper and seller, and Jane.com is the place to welcome and delight her no matter the moment — especially true on International Women's Day. To learn more, visit Jane.com.

Founded in 2011, Jane is a boutique marketplace featuring the latest in women's fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children's clothing and more. With an industry-leading e-commerce platform, Jane empowers small women-owned businesses across the country – both online sellers and brick-and-mortar shops – and helps customers stay on-trend, all at amazing prices. Featuring hundreds of new products every day, Jane has everything you need to live your best, most stylish life. A seven-time Inc. 5000 brand, Jane is also ranked on the Utah Business Fastest-Growing Companies and Financial Times America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list. To learn more, please visit Jane.com, download the app in the Apple or Google Play Stores, or follow on Instagram.

