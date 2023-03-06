THE MODEL EXPERIENCE (TME) HONORS HIP-HOP'S 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH INAUGURAL FASHION WEEK FESTIVAL, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DEF JAM RECORDINGS & MORE

DANILEIGH, SAUCY SANTANA & GRANDMASTER FLASH SET TO PERFORM

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After epic multi-day fashion shows in Los Angeles and New York, The Model Experience (TME) is realizing their dream of a Fashion Week Festival this March 11th and 12th! The festival will feature panels and concerts in addition to the back-to-back runway shows TME is famous for. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Def Jam Recordings and brands like ADIDAS have partnered with TME to showcase "50 years of hip-hop fashion" with styles from the seventies to present-day, with hip-hop originator Grandmaster Flash DJing!

DaniLeigh performing at Fashion Week Festival powered by The Model Experience in partnership with Def Jam Recordings. (PRNewswire)

The Model Experience announces partnership with Def Jam Recordings in conjunction with Fashion Week Festival.

TME founder Ashley Covarrubias shared her excitement about this year's events in a recent interview, saying that, "This is a dream come true; I'm so excited to have my brand next to a brand like Def Jam. I grew up listening to LL Cool J, Slick Rick, and Rihanna...my core influence is hip-hop. So, to have them involved is super validating to the work I've been doing.

The festival kicks off on Saturday with a DJ set from Shaun Ross, panel discussions on the side stages, and musical performances from Def Jam artists and headliner Saucy Santana inside the massive Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Sunday will feature Def Jam's DaniLeigh and the 50 years of hip-hop fashion showcase with Grandmaster Flash, plus a surprise guest TBA. Hosted by Candice Craig.

Nicknamed "the Superbowl of fashion shows," this year's event is hip-hop through and through, with pieces showcased from brands like ADIDAS.. With performances by Saucy Santana and DaniLeigh - open to the public this year and almost sold out - this first-ever festival is not to be missed!

WHEN:

Saturday, March 11th, 2023

Sunday, March 12th, 2023

Media check in time TBA

WHERE:

Santa Monica Barker Hangar

3021 Airport Ave Suite 203

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Def Jam Recordings partners with The Model Experience and Fashion Week Festival. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE MODEL EXPERIENCE