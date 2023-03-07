ARS Investment Partners and Piton Investment Management Are The Newest Firms to Join SMArtX Advisory Solutions UMA Platform

Alpha Vee, Capital Research and Management Company, and Principal Global Investors Expand their Presence with Additional Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced it has added twenty-five strategies to its UMA platform, increasing its already substantial manager roster that features most of the world's leading asset managers. ARS Investment Partners and Piton Investment Management are new to the SMArtX platform, while existing platform firms Alpha Vee, Capital Research and Management Company, and Principal Global Investors all added new strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

ARS Investment Partners added its ETF and equity-focused strategies, while Piton Investment Management is now offering its fixed income solutions to SMArtX clients for the first time. Alpha Vee and Principal Global Investors each deployed one additional strategy in March, but Capital Research and Management Company was the largest contributor with 17 new strategies. The new American Funds strategies encompass their class F-2 shares, joining another 17 American Funds strategies featuring class F-3 shares.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Alpha Vee

Capital Research and Management Company

ARS Investment Partners

Piton Investment Management

Principal Global Investors

"Client demand continues to drive the growth of the SMArtX UMA platform, which enables us to add so many great firms like ARS Investment Partners and Piton Investment Management," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We're continuing to reinforce the platform in response to the adoption of SMArtX technology by advisory and enterprise firms alike."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The implementation of SMArtX not just as a technology vendor, but as a business partner helping our clients build their firms by establishing new revenue centers and scaling efficiencies is one of the core tenants of our growth," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions