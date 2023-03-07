RAFAEL's DRONE DOME to be Tested by FAA for Use at US Airport

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, LLC (RSGS), a subsidiary of RAFAEL, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement by the Federal Aviation Administration to test the capabilities of RAFAEL's DRONE DOME, a C-UAS, drone detection, neutralization and interception System at the Atlantic City International Airport (KACY).

The process will involve research, testing, and evaluations in order for the system to be properly utilized to deal with UAS threats and interference surrounding the KACY. The objectives of the research effort are to ensure that technologies and or systems that are developed, tested, or deployed by federal departments and agencies to detect and mitigate potential risks posed by errant or hostile UAS operations do not adversely impact or interfere with safe airport operations, navigation, air traffic services, or the safe and efficient operation of the National Airspace System. Testing will initially take place for several months at KACY with follow on performance validation at other airports in the United States.

In November 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) named and recommended for C-sUAS As A Service (CaaS) the DRONE DOME system. This followed a series of demonstrations of the system completed at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, in April of the same year.

DRONE DOME successfully demonstrated its C-UAS capabilities, which included accurate detection, identification and soft-kill capabilities against a variety of drone targets and is now eligible and has been recommended to compete for future CaaS contract opportunities.

DRONE DOME is an innovative end-to-end, combat-proven counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), providing all-weather, 360-degree rapid defense against hostile drones. Fully operational and globally deployed, DRONE DOME offers a modular, robust infrastructure comprised of electronic jammers and sensors and unique artificial intelligence algorithms to effectively secure threatened air space.

